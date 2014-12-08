Arens Automatic Ventilation Controllers

Arens Ventilation Controllers can be tailored to naturally ventilate a whole building, part of a building or specified zones. The range of controllers covers entry level through to high end needs for natural ventilation.

Integration of our Ventilation Controllers with various Building Management Systems is possible.

Simple Ventilation Controllers

Wind and rain sensors can be connected to close windows on adverse weather conditions, providing greater protection for the building.

Incorporates a time out function to close windows after a specified period of time

Two additional inputs to connect to other functions e.g. presence sensors, heating and cooling systems

Automatic Ventilation Controllers

Coordinates the ventilation of multiple rooms, simultaneously controlling up to 8 Zone Controllers

Additionally includes internal and external temperature sensor

Incorporate all of the features of the Simple Ventilation Controllers as well as automatically operating windows according to season, time of day and facilitating night purging when required.

Windows can also be manually operated using the occupants of the room.

WindowMaster NV Comfort

Allows for finer control of the natural and smoke ventilation in a building, class room or home

Must be used in conjunction with WindowMaster MotorLink™ actuators and MotorControllers

When required, fail safe battery back-up can be provided to ensure windows are operable even when power is lost.

All actuators in our Electric range are compatible with the complete range of Arens Ventilation Controllers.

For more information please visit our website or contact us today.