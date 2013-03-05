Architecturally Enhancing Magnetic Latches from Bellevue Architectural
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2013
Bellevue Imports' architectural magnetic latches provide a stylish and elegant door hardware solution.
Overview
The Bonaiti magnetic latches offered by Bellevue Architectural are renowned for their elegant and stylish European design, these magnetic latches are widely sought by leading architects for their clean and sophisticated lines.The range includes four types:
- Suitable for 7.65 or 8mm spindles
- Silent tongue action
- Ideal for a double action pivot door
- No visible striker plate when door is closed
- No visible latch tongue when door is open
Reliable and durable Magnetic Privacy Latches
- Privacy button for locking of latch
- Emergency release hole for escape
- Suitable for all timber type doors
- Quick and Simple Installation
- 60mm back set hub
Magnetic Handle Free Latches best used for projects where design and quality are fundamental
- Suitable for Wood or Aluminium Doors
- Smooth pull and push action
- Available Finish: Chrome, Satin Chrome
- Privacy version for locking of latch
- Silent tongue action
Magnetic Glass Patchplate Lock are compatible with a wide range of Australia, European and Asian door hardware
- Lockable Passage and privacy versions available
- 60mm back set hub
- Suitable for all types of door hardware
- Patch plate suitable for 8-12mm glass
The impressive range of Magnetic Latches from Bellevue Architectural provide a stylish and functional solution to your door hardware requirements.