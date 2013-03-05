Architecturally Enhancing Magnetic Latches from Bellevue Architectural

The Bonaiti magnetic latches offered by Bellevue Architectural are renowned for their elegant and stylish European design, these magnetic latches are widely sought by leading architects for their clean and sophisticated lines.

Magnetic Latches

are versatile and easy to install latch locks used for all types of timber doors

Suitable for 7.65 or 8mm spindles

Silent tongue action

Ideal for a double action pivot door

No visible striker plate when door is closed

No visible latch tongue when door is open

The range includes four types:

Reliable and durable Magnetic Privacy Latches

Privacy button for locking of latch

Emergency release hole for escape

Suitable for all timber type doors

Quick and Simple Installation

60mm back set hub

Magnetic Handle Free Latches best used for projects where design and quality are fundamental

Suitable for Wood or Aluminium Doors

Smooth pull and push action

Available Finish: Chrome, Satin Chrome

Privacy version for locking of latch

Silent tongue action

Magnetic Glass Patchplate Lock are compatible with a wide range of Australia, European and Asian door hardware

Lockable Passage and privacy versions available

60mm back set hub

Suitable for all types of door hardware

Patch plate suitable for 8-12mm glass

The impressive range of Magnetic Latches from Bellevue Architectural provide a stylish and functional solution to your door hardware requirements.