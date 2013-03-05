Logo
Architecturally Enhancing Magnetic Latches from Bellevue Architectural

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2013

Bellevue Imports' architectural magnetic latches provide a stylish and elegant door hardware solution.

Overview
Description

The Bonaiti magnetic latches offered by Bellevue Architectural are renowned for their elegant and stylish European design, these magnetic latches are widely sought by leading architects for their clean and sophisticated lines.

The range includes four types:
    Magnetic Latches are versatile and easy to install latch locks used for all types of timber doors
    • Suitable for 7.65 or 8mm spindles
    • Silent tongue action
    • Ideal for a double action pivot door
    • No visible striker plate when door is closed
    • No visible latch tongue when door is open

    Reliable and durable Magnetic Privacy Latches

    • Privacy button for locking of latch
    • Emergency release hole for escape
    • Suitable for all timber type doors
    • Quick and Simple Installation
    • 60mm back set hub

    Magnetic Handle Free Latches best used for projects where design and quality are fundamental

    • Suitable for Wood or Aluminium Doors
    • Smooth pull and push action
    • Available Finish: Chrome, Satin Chrome
    • Privacy version for locking of latch
    • Silent tongue action

    Magnetic Glass Patchplate Lock are compatible with a wide range of Australia, European and Asian door hardware

    • Lockable Passage and privacy versions available
    • 60mm back set hub
    • Suitable for all types of door hardware
    • Patch plate suitable for 8-12mm glass

    The impressive range of Magnetic Latches from Bellevue Architectural provide a stylish and functional solution to your door hardware requirements.

    Downloads
    DrawingBrochure
    Bonaiti Magnetic Latches

    2.23 MB

    Download
    Contact
    Display AddressCaulfield, VIC

    954 Glenhuntly Rd

    1300 369 395
