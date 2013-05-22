Interpon Powder Coatings is a global brand with experience stretching across 5 continents and more than 30 years in the Australian market.

High quality architectural powder coatings

By choosing Interpon Architectural Powder Coatings for your project you will be guaranteed the highest quality products and the experience and knowledge of the world’s largest coatings company.

You will benefit from:

A near endless colour and finish range to suit the needs of any project. We can colour match virtually any colour and create a variety of unique finish options.

Product quality guaranteed by rigorous testing controls and the most innovative technologies.

A network of quality approved applicators ensures your coating's quality is maintained throughout the coating process.

An experienced and knowledgeable team of technical representatives to advise and assist in your coating selection.



Wide range of architectural powder coatings for all projects:

Interpon D3020 Fluoromax® Premium fluorocarbon technology provides outstanding chemical resistance, anti-corrosion and mechanical properties in high UV, humid and coastal environments

Interpon D2525 Ultriva™ Ultra Durable finish performance for high humidity and high Ultra Violet environments. Ensures long term aesthetic and technical performance.

Interpon D1000 is designed exclusively for residential projects up to 3 levels and located greater than 100m from any coast line. The highly durable finish provides outstanding application performance with superior mileage. Suitable for normal weathering environments and internal applications Interpon D1000 is designed for projects equivalent to Class 1 or Class 10 of the BCA 2010.



A brand of AkzoNobel, the world’s largest supplier of decorative and protective coatings, Interpon Powder Coatings is considered the world leader in architectural powder coatings having supplied coatings on some of the world's most recognisable landmarks including the Beijing Bird Nest, Hong Kong's AIG Tower, Wimbledon Centre Court and Melbourne's Eureka Tower.