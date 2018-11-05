StoneFace™ is an innovative new concept in architectural masonry which draws inspiration from the Australian landscape and Australian heritage buildings to create a unique and eye-catching stone finish.

Developed by the team at Baines Masonry, a system was created where a reconstituted stone face finish is attached to the masonry block during the manufacturing process, creating a clean and stable finish that lends itself to a variety of uses.

Some of the practical applications of the StoneFace™ block include:

Feature Walls

Retaining Walls | Steel and concrete reinforced cantilever Segmental, using the EarthWorks™ retainers

Fences

Thin Bed Mortar System

Structural and Non-Structural

Commercial and Domestic construction



The StoneFace™ block is available in four finishes, inspired by the unique Australian landscape: BushRock, Charcoal, OpalRock and YellowRock.

StoneFace™ is also available as a veneer face stone that can be fixed to existing structures, available in the same finishes as the block.

The StoneFace™ block system is a thin bed mortar system fixed using SRW adhesive in order to achieve a heritage-inspired look of dry stacked stone, used for stoneworks during early Australian colonisation. When constructing a segmental retaining wall, the EarthWorks™ retainers enable a dry stacked retaining wall to be built.

The StoneFace™ block system comes in four sizes: full block, half block, full corner, and half corner.