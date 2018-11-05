Stoneface™: A new concept in architectural masonry
StoneFace™ is an innovative new concept in architectural masonry which draws inspiration from the Australian landscape and Australian heritage buildings to create a unique and eye-catching stone finish.
Overview
Developed by the team at Baines Masonry, a system was created where a reconstituted stone face finish is attached to the masonry block during the manufacturing process, creating a clean and stable finish that lends itself to a variety of uses.
Some of the practical applications of the StoneFace™ block include:
- Feature Walls
- Retaining Walls | Steel and concrete reinforced cantilever Segmental, using the EarthWorks™ retainers
- Fences
- Thin Bed Mortar System
- Structural and Non-Structural
- Commercial and Domestic construction
The StoneFace™ block is available in four finishes, inspired by the unique Australian landscape: BushRock, Charcoal, OpalRock and YellowRock.
StoneFace™ is also available as a veneer face stone that can be fixed to existing structures, available in the same finishes as the block.
The StoneFace™ block system is a thin bed mortar system fixed using SRW adhesive in order to achieve a heritage-inspired look of dry stacked stone, used for stoneworks during early Australian colonisation. When constructing a segmental retaining wall, the EarthWorks™ retainers enable a dry stacked retaining wall to be built.
The StoneFace™ block system comes in four sizes: full block, half block, full corner, and half corner.