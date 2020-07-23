Architectural interior venting products
Last Updated on 23 Jul 2020
FlowMaster purge vents & ceiling registers keep your home cool and remove unwanted heat and odour.
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits:
- Reduce airconditioning cooling costs
- Push / pull action to open & close
- Manual or 12vdc remote operation
- Can be used with all roof ventilators
- All roof types raked and conventional
- Steel construct - stainless & brass slide mechanism
- Silent and no maintenance
- 20 year warranty
- Residential sizes: 300 - 350 - 450
- Australian made