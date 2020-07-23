Logo
Supplier Image
Condor Kinetic
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Condor Flow Master Interior Ceiling Register
Architectural interior venting products

Last Updated on 23 Jul 2020

FlowMaster purge vents & ceiling registers keep your home cool and remove unwanted heat and odour.

Overview
Description

FlowMaster purge vents & ceiling registers keep your home cool and remove unwanted heat and odour.

Features & Benefits:

  • Reduce airconditioning cooling costs
  • Push / pull action to open & close
  • Manual or 12vdc remote operation
  • Can be used with all roof ventilators
  • All roof types raked and conventional
  • Steel construct - stainless & brass slide mechanism
  • Silent and no maintenance
  • 20 year warranty
  • Residential sizes: 300 - 350 - 450
  • Australian made

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Purge

6.04 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressQueensland, QLD

52 Overlord Place Acacia Ridge

0421 141 1105
