Architectural flue systems

The efficiency of a wood burning heater is only as good as the flue system that services it. A Condor Draftmaster SF flue system preheats the external ambient air coming into the home and is the most advanced design for balanced emission control in the world today.

The Condor Draftmaster flue system allows preheated replacement air to enter the room via the primary casing vent. In addition to the Condor (anti downdraft) Terminal, the system also incorporates an adjustable vent within the ceiling manifold to control the air flow between the primary casing and active flue.

Features & Benefits:

Higher efficiency

Preheats air ingress

Introduces correct back pressure

Eliminates downdraft

Cleaner burn cycle

Self-cleaning active flue

Cleaner water harvesting

Full stainless fabrication

Resin coated to roof colour

Easy installation



The secondary casing allows the active flue to retain a high heat level to ensure efficient discharge of smoke gases. Heater performance is improved and carbon buildup is reduced with the self cleaning stainless steel flue.

The Condor design allows the flue installation to terminate well below the roof ridge and not be ‘smoked out’ by downdraft through negative internal pressure. This is of particular benefit to high pitched and ‘A’ frame roofs. Resin coated flue casing is standard in charcoal metallic and available in custom roof colour.

The system is fully fabricated in stainless steel and extends well beyond the Australian standards. The architectural flue system is custom fabricated to required length as per architectural requirements with roof flashing to specific roof pitch for both conventional and raked/cathedral ceilings.

The roof flashing itself has structural strength and clear water runoff, is fabricated in stainless steel, which will not deteriorate over time and designed to outlive the roofing material on which it’s installed.