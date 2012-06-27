Euro Cav architectural cavity sliding door system from Altro Building Systems
The Euro Cav Ultima architectural cavity sliding door system provides a flush finish with the track and ceiling, so full height detail can be achieved.
Overview
Altro Building Systems have designed the Euro Cav Ultima architectural cavity sliding door system to allow the underside of the track to finish flush with the ceiling, allowing for full height detail to be achieved with minimal gap between door and ceiling.
The Euro Cav Ultima cavity sliding door system uses a concealed carrier system which is hidden in the top of the door and is still accessible at any time to remove the door. The Euro Cav system is ideal for applications where minimising the gap between the door and track is a must. A retention device can also be installed inside the track that will stop and hold the door in an open or closed position.
Incorporates a precision, robust ball bearing carriage system that is fully concealed providing minimal detail:
- Elegant, clean and sharp lines which guarantee the ultimate choice for contemporary fit outs
- High load bearing capacity makes it ideal for large doors
- Eliminates the need for architraves
- Choice of square set, shadow line or architrave finishes
- Available for 76mm, 90mm and 92mm stud thicknesses
- Aluminium doors can be supplied as a fully manufactured product
- Option of glass clamp carriage system for frameless glass doors
Space saving design that is quick and easy to install
- Short lead times
- No pelmets
- Option of timber, aluminium or frameless glass doors
- Custom made to suit your needs
- Unique concealed carriage system
Altro's Euro Cav Ultima cavity sliding door systems provide complete privacy when it is needed and a seamless, non intrusive solution when the doors are open.
New products in the EuroCav line coming soon:
EuroCav Automatic Sliding Door System with Easy Install Track allowing for easy installation and removal. Several configurations available,
Features:
- Using state of the art technology such as permanent magnet synchronous linear motors for contactless movement of the door.
- Comact size and refined design.
- Dynamic performance with smooth operation and very low noise thanks to its new linear motor technology that makes unnecessary
- Mechanical transmission elements.
- Systems self-tuning and self-diagnosis.
- Low Energy Mode operation
- Push & Go Opening mode.
- In the absence of electricity, the door can be operated in manual mode.
- Optional remote control and an extensive range of optional accessories, as well as extensive finishing options.
EuroCav Push to Open Attachment allowing smooth opening of the sliding door by means of pushing the door lightly; using a precisely tensioned spring buffer mechanism. Installed on the Euro Cav Head track; inside the cavity.
