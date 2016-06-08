Logo
CS Louvres - when performance in wind & rain is paramount
Last Updated on 08 Jun 2016

Construction Specialties have specifically developed a wide range of architectural and industrial performance louvres.

Construction Specialties have specifically developed a wide range of architectural and industrial performance louvres. Able to withstand harsh environments and weather conditions, the louvres also allow for efficient air movement both into and out of the building. Louvre models can cater for acoustic, operative, storm resistant, non-drainable applications.

The louvres are available in a few different types:

  • Acoustic louvres
  • Non-drainable louvres
  • Operating louvres
  • Storm resistant louvres

Construction Specialities have been working for over 30 years to perfect the balance of form and function in both architectural and industrial louvre applications. Their louvres are 20 times more effective than conventional louvres.

Display AddressEnfield, NSW

Unit 6 26-32 Cosgrove Rd

1300 272 602
