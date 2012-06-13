Architectural and Tension Structure Fabrics from Shann Australia



High value components and the highest quality standards in production are the basis of Mehler membranes ensuring:

Highly resistant to UV radiation

Superior resistance to high levels of humidity

High temperature resistance

Longevity and attractive long-term appearance

Superior water and dirt repellence

Mold resistant

Applications include:

Stadium roofs

Sports halls

Car park shading

Exhibition halls

Tents

Canopies

Sun sails

Sun shading constructions

Tension structures

Frame supported structures

Air supported structures

Textile structures, as an integrated component of contemporary architecture, are gaining popularity worldwide. Improved materials and advanced engineering allow for new and larger and more challenging constructions.The Mehler range of high value technical textiles, from Shann, offers a large range of coated fabrics for tensile architecture. Whether tensioned, frame supported or air supported structures, architects, engineers and fabricators the Mehler range offers the specific membrane required for each construction.Products conform with European REACH guidelines – ensuring they do not contain any hazardous substances, such as SVHC-CMR, PBT, vPvB