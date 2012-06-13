Logo
Valmex� FR580 Shade Sail PVC
Architectural and Tension Structure Fabrics from Shann Australia

Last Updated on 13 Jun 2012

Shann Australia supply textural structures that have superior resistance to UV radiation, high levels of humidity and are mould resistant.

Overview
Description
Textile structures, as an integrated component of contemporary architecture, are gaining popularity worldwide. Improved materials and advanced engineering allow for new and larger and more challenging constructions.

The Mehler range of high value technical textiles, from Shann, offers a large range of coated fabrics for tensile architecture. Whether tensioned, frame supported or air supported structures, architects, engineers and fabricators the Mehler range offers the specific membrane required for each construction.

High value components and the highest quality standards in production are the basis of Mehler membranes ensuring:
  • Highly resistant to UV radiation
  • Superior resistance to high levels of humidity
  • High temperature resistance
  • Longevity and attractive long-term appearance
  • Superior water and dirt repellence
  • Mold resistant
Applications include:
  • Stadium roofs
  • Sports halls
  • Car park shading
  • Exhibition halls
  • Tents
  • Canopies
  • Sun sails
  • Sun shading constructions
  • Tension structures
  • Frame supported structures
  • Air supported structures
Products conform with European REACH guidelines – ensuring they do not contain any hazardous substances, such as SVHC-CMR, PBT, vPvB
