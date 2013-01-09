Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Locker Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Architectural woven wire from Locker Group

Architectural woven wire from Locker Group

Last Updated on 09 Jan 2013

Locker Group provides a wide range of decorative architectural woven wire ideal for internal and external applications.

Overview
Description

Locker Group provide a wide range of decorative architectural woven wire ideal for internal and external applications.

Woven wire for indoor and outdoor design

  • Available in a wide range of materials including mesh, bronze, copper and stainless steel
  • Innovative aluminium woven wire,one of the first in the world, which can be anodised to give the appearance of brass or copper, but retains the strength and rigidity of aluminium

Decorative woven wire
Uses include:

  • Balustrades
  • Facades
  • Features/space sculpting
  • Ceilings
  • Screening

The options for Locker Group woven wire is limited only by your imagination. If there is style you can't find amongst the plethora of profiles, Locker group will work with you to achieve your vision.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Woven Wire Brochure

2.43 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Boston Range Brochure

1018.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ikon Range Brochure

582.82 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cirrus Range Brochure

567.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Quad Range Brochure

609.03 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

NSW Office 5 Enterprise Circuit

02 8777 0400
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, 661 Curtin Ave East

07 3859 8300
Display AddressTownsville, QLD

QLD Office 11 Forge Court

07 4760 6700
Display AddressWingfield, SA

SA Office 358 Cormack Rd

08 8169 2350
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

VIC Office 2 Cojo Place

03 8791 1000
Display AddressMaddington, WA

WA Office 41 Austin Avenue

08 9358 9100
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap