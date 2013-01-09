Architectural woven wire from Locker Group
Last Updated on 09 Jan 2013
Locker Group provides a wide range of decorative architectural woven wire ideal for internal and external applications.
Overview
Locker Group provide a wide range of decorative architectural woven wire ideal for internal and external applications.
Woven wire for indoor and outdoor design
- Available in a wide range of materials including mesh, bronze, copper and stainless steel
- Innovative aluminium woven wire,one of the first in the world, which can be anodised to give the appearance of brass or copper, but retains the strength and rigidity of aluminium
Decorative woven wire
Uses include:
- Balustrades
- Facades
- Features/space sculpting
- Ceilings
- Screening
The options for Locker Group woven wire is limited only by your imagination. If there is style you can't find amongst the plethora of profiles, Locker group will work with you to achieve your vision.
Downloads
Contact
NSW Office 5 Enterprise Circuit02 8777 0400
QLD Office Gate 1, 661 Curtin Ave East07 3859 8300
QLD Office 11 Forge Court07 4760 6700
SA Office 358 Cormack Rd08 8169 2350
VIC Office 2 Cojo Place03 8791 1000
WA Office 41 Austin Avenue08 9358 9100