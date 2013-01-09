Architectural woven wire from Locker Group

Locker Group provide a wide range of decorative architectural woven wire ideal for internal and external applications.

Woven wire for indoor and outdoor design

Available in a wide range of materials including mesh, bronze, copper and stainless steel

Innovative aluminium woven wire,one of the first in the world, which can be anodised to give the appearance of brass or copper, but retains the strength and rigidity of aluminium

Decorative woven wire

Uses include:

Balustrades

Facades

Features/space sculpting

Ceilings

Screening

The options for Locker Group woven wire is limited only by your imagination. If there is style you can't find amongst the plethora of profiles, Locker group will work with you to achieve your vision.