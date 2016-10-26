BoscoLighting’s RITZ wall washer can attract attention to a broad area and lighten the focus on a specific area. It further helps to de-emphasise textures while cleaning up blemishes on vertical surfaces and walls. Mainly used to illuminate large vertical surfaces, it is perfect for museums, galleries, skyscrapers and general cultural buildings.

BoscoLighting Wall Washers are the top choice for architects and event planners alike and it has stand out as shown by the various projects we had like the Australian Royal Mint, Blacktown City Council, BEAMS Arts Festivals and USYD Graduation Exhibition. Their Architectural lights have made them proud.

BoscoLighting RITZ wall washer offer effects options like single colour projecting, chasing, flowing, multiple colours jumping, stepless changing and brightness dimming. Flexible and easy to install as various mounting accessories are provided as per requirement.

Providing aesthetically elegant or bold lighting solutions for heritage and contemporary architectural building facades, BoscoLighting’s wall washing lights incorporates the newest technologies while maintaining functionality, efficiency and ease of use. Compatible with various dimming technologies for your lighting requirement.

BoscoLighting can assist designers and architects in their process to find an environmentally friendly and cost effective way to make each project shine.

