Architectural Umbrellas And Shade Structures From Streetlife

Applications

Streetscape Architectural Umbrellas:

Providing all weather protection for any domestic, hospitality or commercial locations. These stand-alone waterproof structures combine form and function. Engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 120 k/ph, extra strength models are available for more demanding coastal, elevated and tropical areas.



Streetscape Modular Structures:

With built-in design flexibility and a wide selection of accessories, these structures will provide a customised and cost effective solution for any sized project. Manufactured in Australia for Australian conditions, our tensile membrane shade structures are the perfect solution for alfresco areas.



Streetlife Heating and Lighting:

Exceptionally efficient form of heating (power consumption), this system is electrically powered, safe and architecturally sound, suitable for use in the most demanding of public and commercial environments.



Integrated diffused lighting is optional for night operation to accentuate the ambience of your area as well as providing general soft lighting.



Recent Projects

• King Street Wharf, Sydney

• Australia Square, Sydney

• Sydney Opera House, Sydney

• Walsh Bay Wool Stores, Sydney

• Manly Wharf Redevelopment, Sydney

• Breakfast Creek Hotel, Brisbane

• Bay Swiss Pacific Fair, Gold Coast

• International Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay

• Darling Harbour, Sydney

• Fox Studios, Sydney

• Queen St Mall, Brisbane

• Rouse Hill Town Centre, Sydney



Colours and Finishes

Most Powder Coat colours are available.



Sizes

Designed and engineered to project specific requirements ensuring wind loads meet local terrain category, including cyclonic conditions



General Advantages

Streetlife's Streetscape Architectural Umbrella Range includes high quality, cost effective tension membrane structures specifically designed for hospitality, commercial buildings and quality residential projects. An extensive range of shapes and sizes with a range of accessories specifically designed for Streetlife Architectural Umbrellas using, heating, lighting, gutters link infills and external blind systems.



Streetlife's Streetscape Modular Membrane Structure Range includes high quality, cost-effective tension membrane structures specifically designed for cafes, restaurants, hotels, sporting facilities, commercial buildings and quality residential projects.



• Centre, side and corner column configurations are available within the extensive Streescape Modular Membrane Range. Multiple models can be linked with a single continuous membrane providing amazing design flexibility with endless sizing and configuration options

• Monaco and Pavilion models are available with ‘Linear’ edge detail (edge beam), which increases coverage and allows for installation of external blinds, gutters and down pipes.



Streetlife's Streetscape Modular Membrane Structures are pre-engineered, representing a major cost saving when compared to customer designed solutions.



Streetlife's Product Range Include;

