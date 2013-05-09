Architectural Tensile Fabric Membrane Structures by Fabritecture
Tensile fabric membrane structures for covers in outside areas such as swimming pools and walkways
Fabritecture is well known for its innovative concept design development, specialist engineering services, supreme attention to detail, and exceptional project management skills – making Fabritecture a first choice for many top international architects, engineers, and commercial builders.
Tensile Membranes for Sunshades over Carparks and Pools
Fabritecture offers a broad range of tensile membrane fabric structures which cover everything from small projects, such as canopies and shade structures, medium applications, such as carpark covers and aquatic centres as well as larger projects and full turnkey developments.
With expertise in tender and contract management, Fabritecture is experienced in working with government, military and large commercial organisations bringing infectious passion to possibilities ranging from simple architectural solutions for shade and canopies to major tensile fabric structures.
Applications for Fabric Structures include:
- Fabritecture adheres to the strictest quality standards for project management and design
- Global standards are maintained for fabric and steel fabrication
- With over 70 years combined industry experience, Fabritecture consistently exceeds client expectations in the delivery of first-class creative fabric architecture
- Specialising in PTFE, PVC, and HDPE
- Steel finishes include galvanizing and international coat paint to meet client specs
- Detailed attention to connections, cable designs, efficient patterning
- Sporting Stadiums and Arenas
- Shopping Centre Atriums and Carpark Structures
- Airport Carparks, Entrances, and Walkway Covers
- Custom Aviation Hangars
- Full Turnkey Developments
- Fully Enclosed Sporting and Aquatic Centres and Sporting Enclosures
- Lecture Theatres
- Shade Structures for Schools, Universities and Commercial Developments
- Cultural Venues, Resorts, Restaurants and Dining Precincts
- Macquarie University, PVC lecture theatre
- ITE College (West), Singapore Qld State Tennis Centre, Brisbane
- Adelaide Oval, Soul Development, Surfers Paradise
- Eagle Street Pier, Brisbane –Sydney Wildlife World, Sydney