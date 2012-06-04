Architectural sealing solutions for sound, fire, smoke & energy containment from Kilargo
Overview
Kilargo provides simple and smart solutions to maximise the safety, comfort and performance of commercial and multi-occupancy buildings. Kilargo's innovative products are designed to contain the spread of fire, smoke and sound, with many also providing weather protection and energy savings.
Increased energy savings with effective door sealing
- Improve safety with the effective containment of smoke and fire
- Reduce the impact of sound travel
- Ideal for application in any commercial building, high-rise complex, health or education facility
- Effectively contain sound, fire and energy with Architectural door seals
Kilargo offer complete, integrated and cost-effective solutions through a full product range including:
- Integrity architectural seals
- Fire and smoke seals
- Fire door meeting seals
- Fire door upgrade seals
Previously Lorient Australia, Kilargo have 30 years’ experience in the development of premium quality door seals. These innovative seals provide the ideal solution to your door sealing requirements.
