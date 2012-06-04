Logo
Architectural sealing solutions for sound, fire, smoke & energy containment from Kilargo

Last Updated on 04 Jun 2012

Kilargo provides simple and smart solutions to maximise the safety, comfort and performance of commercial and multi-occupancy buildings.

Overview
Description

Kilargo provides simple and smart solutions to maximise the safety, comfort and performance of commercial and multi-occupancy buildings. Kilargo's innovative products are designed to contain the spread of fire, smoke and sound, with many also providing weather protection and energy savings.

Increased energy savings with effective door sealing

  • Improve safety with the effective containment of smoke and fire
  • Reduce the impact of sound travel
  • Ideal for application in any commercial building, high-rise complex, health or education facility
  • Effectively contain sound, fire and energy with Architectural door seals

Kilargo offer complete, integrated and cost-effective solutions through a full product range including:

  • Integrity architectural seals
  • Fire and smoke seals
  • Fire door meeting seals
  • Fire door upgrade seals

Previously Lorient Australia, Kilargo have 30 years’ experience in the development of premium quality door seals. These innovative seals provide the ideal solution to your door sealing requirements.

Contact
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

NSW 12-14 Yulong Close

1300 858 010
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

QLD 15 Wentworth Pl

1300 858 010
Display AddressHallam, VIC

VIC 12-13 Dansu Ct

1300 858 010
Display AddressWangara, WA

WA 1/40 Dellamarta Road

08 9409 9400
