Architectural Neon Lighting Systems from Delta Neon
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Architectural lighting systems are energy efficient, come in different colours and elective special effects e.g. fading, dimming and chasing
Overview
Description
Delta Neon works beside designers, architects, builders and retail designers, providing practical advice and recommendations in developing unique colour co-ordinates to suit their individual lighting projects. Shopfitting, Home, Corporate, , Interior, Outdoor Lighting and Art Lighting Installations are some of the applications Delta Neon's lighting products are designed for.
Designer neon lights
Some of the services Delta Neon offer include:
Delta Neon's Lighting range come in unlimited colours and in any shape or length. Also Delta Neon's Lighting range have:
- Neon and Cold Cathode Lighting in Pelmuts
- Ceiling Cove Coffers
- Entrance Foyers and under Counters
- Bridges and Towers
- Decorative Lighting and Custom Lighting
- Illuminated Signs
- Exterior Lighting and Interior Lighting
- Low Energy Consumption
- More Lumens Per Watt
- Unlimited Colours
- Special Effects such as Dimming, Fading, Chasing
Recent Projects
- Triple Neon Rings on the footbridge from Tennis Centre to MCG
- Lighting foyer and car park of the Melbourne Hilton Hotel
- Watergate Building foyer and outline,Victoria Harbour
- Liberty Building foyer, Collins Street, Melbourne
- Chasing Neon Lights behind Waterfall on gateway to Colonial Stadium Bridge
- Neon Rings to Communication Tower at 120 Collins Street, Melbourne (city's highest man-made structure from sea level)