Wayfinding, Directory Boards, Door signs – Updateable modular sign system by S2K Identity Systems
Last Updated on 09 Feb 2018
The Architectural Modular Series is a fully Interchangeable sign system. It is easy to use, fully interchangeable and very flexible in design and layout options.
Overview
The interchangeable signs from S2K offers an endless array of combinations and configurations and its aluminium constructions makes it durable, suitable for both interior and exterior applications. A tamper proof locking mechanism is extremely useful in vandal prone areas.
Features & Benefits:
- Updateable and Interchangeable
- Durable aluminium construction
- Wide variety of graphics options
- Standard width and height increments making designing simple
Unique Selling Points:
- Aesthetically pleasing, slim contemporary design
- Infinite array of layout options
- Easy to update
- Easy to install
- Concealed fixings
- Cost effective with easy inhouse updates
- User friendly
Installation & Mounting:
- Easily installed with double sided and silicone, mount directly to the desired flat surface.
- Concealed screw fixing is suitable for heavier signs.
- Mounting applications include: door mount, wall mount, suspended, desk mount,
flag mount, workstation and frame mount.
Suitable uses include:
The Architectural Modular Series is suited to a wide range of interior applications:
- Door Signs
- Room Signs
- Departmental Signs
- Directory Boards
- Directional Signage
- Wayfinding
- Personnel
- Wall Signs
Suitable facilities include:
- Hospitals
- Schools
- Office Buildings
- Medical
- Universities
- Corporate
- Facilities Signage
Recent Projects Include:
- Holmesglen Private Hospital
- Rod Laver Arena
- Adelaide University
- Melbourne University
- Royal Darwin Hospital
- Adelaide University
- Monash University
- Australian Defence Force
- Clayton Utz
- Bendigo Hospital
- Miele
For more information or a colour brochure, please contact S2K Identity Systems.