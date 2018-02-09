Wayfinding, Directory Boards, Door signs – Updateable modular sign system by S2K Identity Systems

The Architectural Modular Series is a fully Interchangeable sign system. It is easy to use, fully interchangeable and very flexible in design and layout options.

The interchangeable signs from S2K offers an endless array of combinations and configurations and its aluminium constructions makes it durable, suitable for both interior and exterior applications. A tamper proof locking mechanism is extremely useful in vandal prone areas.

Features & Benefits:

Updateable and Interchangeable

Durable aluminium construction

Wide variety of graphics options

Standard width and height increments making designing simple



Unique Selling Points:

Aesthetically pleasing, slim contemporary design

Infinite array of layout options

Easy to update

Easy to install

Concealed fixings

Cost effective with easy inhouse updates

User friendly



Installation & Mounting:

Easily installed with double sided and silicone, mount directly to the desired flat surface.

Concealed screw fixing is suitable for heavier signs.

Mounting applications include: door mount, wall mount, suspended, desk mount,

flag mount, workstation and frame mount.



Suitable uses include:



The Architectural Modular Series is suited to a wide range of interior applications:

Door Signs

Room Signs

Departmental Signs

Directory Boards

Directional Signage

Wayfinding

Personnel

Wall Signs



Suitable facilities include:



Hospitals

Schools

Office Buildings

Medical

Universities

Corporate

Facilities Signage



Recent Projects Include:

Holmesglen Private Hospital

Rod Laver Arena

Adelaide University

Melbourne University

Royal Darwin Hospital

Monash University

Australian Defence Force

Clayton Utz

Bendigo Hospital

Miele



For more information or a colour brochure, please contact S2K Identity Systems.

