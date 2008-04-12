Logo
Metal Wall Cladding and Cladding Products from Kalzip
Architectural Metal Wall Cladding Solutions by Kalzip

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Metal wall cladding comes in a selection of sizes and useful for industrial cladding, coastal cladding

Overview
Description
Kalzip develop and produce Architectural Metal Wall Cladding systems and is now available.

Long lasting and durable Kalzip Architectural Metal Wall Cladding
  • Lightweight cladding
  • Concealed and exposed fixed system
  • Unique profiles
  • Unique metallic colour range
  • Warranties for wall cladding applications
  • Flat panel and profiled systems

The range of architectural wall cladding products can be used for commercial, residential and industrial applications.
Kalzip can provide architectural wall cladding solutions for transport, stadia, exhibitions and more. Recent projects include:

  • Doncaster Westfield Shopping Centre
  • Southern Cross Station
  • Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre
  • RSAA Mt Stromlo
  • Cardinia Life Aquatic Centre
Architectural Metal Wall Cladding Specifications
  • Architectural PVDF Coatings
  • High Performance Paint Coatings
  • Tata Steel Colorcoat Prisma
  • 20 standard metallic and solid colours
  • Available in a variety of sizes and profiles, depending on application and product choice
