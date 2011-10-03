Logo
Accent International
Architectural Lever Tapware with Ceramic Disc Technology from Accent International

Last Updated on 03 Oct 2011

Architectural Lever Tapware designed for modern home applications

Overview
Description
Malmo, Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva are designed and manufactured entirely in Australia.

Water Efficient Tapware for Bathrooms, Kitchens and Laundries
  • Ceramic Disc technology ensures smooth, fine adjustment of water flow
  • Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva Tapware are installed with slim 60mm dress rings or Back Plates as an option
  • Intamix Geo Viva is a mixer system designed to match Geo Viva three piece tapware
  • Intamix Geo Viva includes Wall and Hob Mixers
  • There are several standard spout designs and lengths or Accent International can manufacture to your specifications
  • Chrome is a standard finish. Other special finishes such as satin chrome and black are made to order
  • 3 Star WELS rated as standard or 4 star and 6 star are available
Designed and manufactured in Australia from the highest quality materials
  • Accent International can cater for special design requirements, working successfully within time and budget constraints
  • Malmo, Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva are suitable for both domestic and commercial applications
  • Back Plates are particularly suitable when retrofitting accessories over existing installations
Matching Showers are available in all ranges. A large choice of matching Bathroom Accessories are available.
Malmo, Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva Tapware

1.28 MB

Chatswood, NSW

Unit 3 3 Warrah St

02 9882 2633
