Architectural Lever Tapware with Ceramic Disc Technology from Accent International
Last Updated on 03 Oct 2011
Architectural Lever Tapware designed for modern home applications
Overview
Description
Malmo, Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva are designed and manufactured entirely in Australia.
Water Efficient Tapware for Bathrooms, Kitchens and Laundries
- Ceramic Disc technology ensures smooth, fine adjustment of water flow
- Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva Tapware are installed with slim 60mm dress rings or Back Plates as an option
- Intamix Geo Viva is a mixer system designed to match Geo Viva three piece tapware
- Intamix Geo Viva includes Wall and Hob Mixers
- There are several standard spout designs and lengths or Accent International can manufacture to your specifications
- Chrome is a standard finish. Other special finishes such as satin chrome and black are made to order
- 3 Star WELS rated as standard or 4 star and 6 star are available
- Accent International can cater for special design requirements, working successfully within time and budget constraints
- Malmo, Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva are suitable for both domestic and commercial applications
- Back Plates are particularly suitable when retrofitting accessories over existing installations