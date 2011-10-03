Architectural Lever Tapware with Ceramic Disc Technology from Accent International

Water Efficient Tapware for Bathrooms, Kitchens and Laundries

Ceramic Disc technology ensures smooth, fine adjustment of water flow

Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva Tapware are installed with slim 60mm dress rings or Back Plates as an option

Intamix Geo Viva is a mixer system designed to match Geo Viva three piece tapware

Intamix Geo Viva includes Wall and Hob Mixers

There are several standard spout designs and lengths or Accent International can manufacture to your specifications

Chrome is a standard finish. Other special finishes such as satin chrome and black are made to order

3 Star WELS rated as standard or 4 star and 6 star are available

Designed and manufactured in Australia from the highest quality materials

Accent International can cater for special design requirements, working successfully within time and budget constraints

Malmo, Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva are suitable for both domestic and commercial applications

Back Plates are particularly suitable when retrofitting accessories over existing installations

Malmo, Geo Viva and Intamix Geo Viva are designed and manufactured entirely in Australia.Matching Showers are available in all ranges. A large choice of matching Bathroom Accessories are available.