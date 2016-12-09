Logo
Corporate Initiatives Outdoor Wrap Around LED Screen
Cox Architects Melbourne Central Foyer LED Screen
Interior Cinema LED Screen
Kent Street Shopping Mall LED Screens Ceiling Installation
Outdoor Architect Friendly LED Screen
Architect-friendly LED screens

Last Updated on 09 Dec 2016

Corporate Initiatives (Ci) is Australia’s foremost provider of indoor and outdoor LED screens for such mission critical permanent applications as shopping centres, civic spaces, building lobbies, and stadiums.

Description

Corporate Initiatives (Ci) is Australia’s foremost provider of indoor and outdoor LED screens for such mission critical permanent applications as shopping centres, civic spaces, building lobbies, and stadiums. For many of these applications, LED is the only technology that will work successfully.

The breadth of LED products on offer from Ci extends to every major brand including VideroLED, the brand deployed around the MCG. The range also spans every conceivable type of LED screen; from super bright outdoor displays to high-definition indoor screens, from the front and rear servicing modular solid screens to mesh screens able to let light and air pass through. Whether the need is for a simple small screen or a giant media façade that covers an entire building, Ci can provide the answer.

In consultation with architects/designers, Ci expertly matches any application with the most appropriate choice of product and subsequently delivers it as a turnkey project solution fully supported over the product’s lifetime. It is an engagement model field proven with major shopping centres, stadiums and corporations. Enquiries are welcome from design professionals at any stage of the project. Such enquiry substantially reduces risk, as some LED executions will work far better than others. Engaging Ci for an LED project ensures you get the right product selection, installation and outcome.

Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 19, 19 Aero Road

(02) 9829 2189
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 2, Lot 5, 457 Tufnell Road

(07) 3667 8100
Display AddressHendon, SA

Adelaide Office 6-8 Florence St

(08) 8155 6700
Display AddressNunawading, VIC

Melbourne Office 360 Whitehorse Road

(03) 8878 9000
Display AddressBalcatta, WA

Perth Office 11/23 Gibberd Road

0497 977 717
