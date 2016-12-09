Corporate Initiatives (Ci) is Australia’s foremost provider of indoor and outdoor LED screens for such mission critical permanent applications as shopping centres, civic spaces, building lobbies, and stadiums. For many of these applications, LED is the only technology that will work successfully.

The breadth of LED products on offer from Ci extends to every major brand including VideroLED, the brand deployed around the MCG. The range also spans every conceivable type of LED screen; from super bright outdoor displays to high-definition indoor screens, from the front and rear servicing modular solid screens to mesh screens able to let light and air pass through. Whether the need is for a simple small screen or a giant media façade that covers an entire building, Ci can provide the answer.

In consultation with architects/designers, Ci expertly matches any application with the most appropriate choice of product and subsequently delivers it as a turnkey project solution fully supported over the product’s lifetime. It is an engagement model field proven with major shopping centres, stadiums and corporations. Enquiries are welcome from design professionals at any stage of the project. Such enquiry substantially reduces risk, as some LED executions will work far better than others. Engaging Ci for an LED project ensures you get the right product selection, installation and outcome.