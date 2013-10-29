Architectural Foam Shapes Adhesive from Era Polymers
Era Polymers provide the Handi-Stick Architectural Foam Shapes adhesive range, compatible with all polystyrene applications including architectural foam shapes, mouldings, foam boards and insulated concrete foams.
Fix architectural foam shapes quickly and easily
- Conveniently packaged in a pre-pressurised can
- Easily applied in bead form and dries tack free in under 3 minutes
- Adheres to polystyrene, concrete, cinder block, brick, exterior gypsum board, plywood and most other substrates
- Fast cure times provide quick and powerful bonds
- Expands to fill uneven surfaces and voids
- Contains no volatile organic compounds or solvents that cam harm polystyrene
- Meets ASTM E84 Class 1 for adhesives