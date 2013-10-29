Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Era Polymers
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Architectural Foam Shapes Adhesive
Architectural Foam Shapes Adhesive

Architectural Foam Shapes Adhesive from Era Polymers

Last Updated on 29 Oct 2013

Era Polymers provide the Handi-Stick Architectural Foam Shapes adhesive range, compatible with all polystyrene applications including architectural foam shapes, mouldings, foam boards and insulated concrete foams.

Overview
Description

Era Polymers provide the Handi-Stick Architectural Foam Shapes adhesive range, compatible with all polystyrene applications including architectural foam shapes, mouldings, foam boards and insulated concrete foams.

Fix architectural foam shapes quickly and easily

  • Conveniently packaged in a pre-pressurised can
  • Easily applied in bead form and dries tack free in under 3 minutes
  • Adheres to polystyrene, concrete, cinder block, brick, exterior gypsum board, plywood and most other substrates
  • Fast cure times provide quick and powerful bonds
  • Expands to fill uneven surfaces and voids
  • Contains no volatile organic compounds or solvents that cam harm polystyrene
  • Meets ASTM E84 Class 1 for adhesives

Contact
Display AddressBanksmeadow, NSW

25-27 Green St

02 9666 3788
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap