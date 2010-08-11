Architectural Door Fittings from Southern Architectural Hardware
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2010
Architectural hardware to add style to your kitchen, bathroom, living area and home
Southern Architectural Hardware import and distribute architectural door handles, door knobs, cupboard door handles and drawer handles for all applications such as bathrooms, kitchens and homes.
Castella architectural fittings provide style to any room.
Castella Architectural Hardware Solutions
- Brass Door Handles
- Cabinet Door Handles
- Stainless Steel Door Handles
- Contemporary Door Handles
- Antique Door Handles
- Decorative Handles
- Entrance Door Handles
- Chrome Handles
- Aluminium Handles
- Round Handles
- Square Handles
- Retro Handles
- Designer Handles
- Bathroom Cabinet Handles
- Kitchen Cabinet Handles
- Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles
Other products from Southern Architectural Hardware include fasteners, abrasives, kitchen equipment, kitchen ventilation, Bessey clamps, hinges, table legs and castors.