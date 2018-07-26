Architectural Concrete Brick

Logo
Adbri Masonry
With a variety of textural and colour options, Adbri's hard wearing concrete Architectural Bricks will improve the street appeal of residential, multi-residential and commercial projects.

With a variety of textural and colour options, Adbri’s hard wearing concrete Architectural Bricks will improve the street appeal of residential, multi-residential and commercial projects.

This specialty range has endless potential with 3 different textural options and a variety of colours increasing the scope of what can be achieved with a single brick. Architectural Bricks are available in a smooth, 'rendered look' finish, a lightly textured Shot Blast finish and a near polished, Honed surface texture which exposes the natural aggregates within each brick.

The feature most enjoyed by designers is the seamless integration that the textures offer. From banding a row of shotblast textured bricks through a smooth wall through to creating shadow lines and hit and miss pattern walls with a honed brick, unique designs will be amplified with Adbri's Architectural Brick range.

Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

20 Kelso Crescent

1300 365 565
