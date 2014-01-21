Changeable Graphic Framing System by S2K Identity Systems

Archi-Frame Series is a Graphic Display Unit designed to accommodate printed paper inserts that can be updated quickly and easily as often as needed. Amend signage and graphics in house using any computer graphics program and a standard printed.

Easy to operate

To operate the Archi-Frame, simply attach the suction cup provided to the clear plastic face of the sign and pull gently towards you. The flexible polycarbonate face is easily removed. Slip your paper into the frame, then replace the clear cover. There are no other removable components to the unit. Easy to update and maintain.

Features include:

Only 5mm thick

Supplied complete with a durable silver powder coat finish

Offers a simple and streamlined design that will not detract from your graphics

Display photographic material as well as information and marketing material on white paper, coloured paper, lightweight cardboard and clear acetate

Sizes include: A3, A4, A5 & A6

Graphic Displays for the Office, Retail and Advertising & Promotion

Ideal for:

Staff notices

Promotions

Advertising

Workstation signage

Hospital patient identification

Meeting or conference room signs

Floor plans

Evacuation maps

Mounting & Installation Options Archi-Frame Series include:

Wall mount

Door mount

Desk mount (attached to a stand)

Workstation mount (attached to a bracket)

Suspended – single or double sided

Flag mount (Projecting)

Install with – Double Sided Tape or Concealed screw fixing with pre drilled holes.

Due to the design of the system, there is a wide choice of mounting and installation options.