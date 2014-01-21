Changeable Graphic Framing System by S2K Identity Systems
Last Updated on 21 Jan 2014
The Archi-Frame is a Graphic Display Unit designed to accommodate printed paper inserts that can be quickly and easily changed as often as needed.
Overview
Archi-Frame Series is a Graphic Display Unit designed to accommodate printed paper inserts that can be updated quickly and easily as often as needed. Amend signage and graphics in house using any computer graphics program and a standard printed.
Easy to operate
To operate the Archi-Frame, simply attach the suction cup provided to the clear plastic face of the sign and pull gently towards you. The flexible polycarbonate face is easily removed. Slip your paper into the frame, then replace the clear cover. There are no other removable components to the unit. Easy to update and maintain.
Features include:
- Only 5mm thick
- Supplied complete with a durable silver powder coat finish
- Offers a simple and streamlined design that will not detract from your graphics
- Display photographic material as well as information and marketing material on white paper, coloured paper, lightweight cardboard and clear acetate
- Sizes include: A3, A4, A5 & A6
Graphic Displays for the Office, Retail and Advertising & Promotion
Ideal for:
- Staff notices
- Promotions
- Advertising
- Workstation signage
- Hospital patient identification
- Meeting or conference room signs
- Floor plans
- Evacuation maps
Mounting & Installation Options Archi-Frame Series include:
- Wall mount
- Door mount
- Desk mount (attached to a stand)
- Workstation mount (attached to a bracket)
- Suspended – single or double sided
- Flag mount (Projecting)
- Install with – Double Sided Tape or Concealed screw fixing with pre drilled holes.
Due to the design of the system, there is a wide choice of mounting and installation options.