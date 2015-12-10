Alphagate MKII automatic gate

The NEW Alphagate MKII is the most advanced, fully featured automatic gate that ITAB Shop Products have created and represents the completion of 12 months research and development, a project targeted at creating a best in class automatic gate which sets new standards in the marketplace.

The Alphagate Mk2 introduces many new features and latest technology components providing; flexibility, simplified gate configuration and easy interconnection between multiple gates.

Security and Safety

The Alphagate MKII has an emergency safety anti-panic feature and an audible alarm will sound if the gate arm is pushed into the antipanic mode. A new feature of the Alphagate MKII is that the gate arm will automatically return to the closed position if it is forced in either direction. The Alphagate MKII has the depth of functionality to offer Standard, Welcome, Secure, Cleaning and Self-Checkout modes, all built in to the new control board of the gate.

The Alphagate MKII can also be fitted with safety mechanisms such as Childsafe. The Childsafe function means that the gate arm will instantly stop when a child is standing within the limits of the gate arm. As soon as the safety zone is clear, the gate will open again. Childsafe is available through the option of an integrated rear ultrasonic sensor.

As a standard feature, the Alphagate MKII can also be linked to the store’s other security systems such as the fire alarm. The “soft opening” functionality of the Alphagate MKII limits the amount of torque generated in the opening process. This will significantly reduce any risk of potential injur y should a person be struck by the gate arm.

Finishing Options

As with all our products we try to give the best aesthetic look while maintaining our high level of functionality and safety. The Alphagate MKII has this in abundance. The gate comes finished in bright chrome or powder coated in a colour of your choice.