Antique Mirrors from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics
Last Updated on 20 Aug 2014
Hand-painted mirrors in any dimension desired, from full sheets to mosaic-sized sheets.
Overview
Antique Mirrors from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics are truly unique products that offer a decorative finish for any interior
- Diverse range of beautifully designed, hand-painted mirrors
- Luxurious product to brighten up any environment
- Portray a timeless, rustic feel
The high-quality Antique Mirror tiles are sourced from fine quarries from Italy, Spain and select other countries
- Ideal for bathrooms, living rooms and commercial spaces such as restaurants and bars
- Suitable for built-in furniture
RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics offer wholesale prices to customer, no matter how big or small the order.
