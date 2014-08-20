Supplying both residential and commercial building and design projects, RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics offer an extensive range of natural stone products where sustainability is a major consideration.

Antique Mirrors from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics are truly unique products that offer a decorative finish for any interior

Diverse range of beautifully designed, hand-painted mirrors

Luxurious product to brighten up any environment

Portray a timeless, rustic feel

The high-quality Antique Mirror tiles are sourced from fine quarries from Italy, Spain and select other countries

Ideal for bathrooms, living rooms and commercial spaces such as restaurants and bars

Suitable for built-in furniture

RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics offer wholesale prices to customer, no matter how big or small the order.