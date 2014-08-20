Logo
Antique Mirrors from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics
Hand-painted mirrors in any dimension desired, from full sheets to mosaic-sized sheets.

Overview
Description

Supplying both residential and commercial building and design projects, RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics offer an extensive range of natural stone products where sustainability is a major consideration.

Antique Mirrors from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics are truly unique products that offer a decorative finish for any interior

  • Diverse range of beautifully designed, hand-painted mirrors
  • Luxurious product to brighten up any environment
  • Portray a timeless, rustic feel

The high-quality Antique Mirror tiles are sourced from fine quarries from Italy, Spain and select other countries

  • Ideal for bathrooms, living rooms and commercial spaces such as restaurants and bars
  • Suitable for built-in furniture

RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics offer wholesale prices to customer, no matter how big or small the order.

Display AddressBanksmeadow, NSW

14 Baker Street

02 9316 9677
Display AddressBrunswick, VIC

2 Kirkdale Street

03 9388 2000
