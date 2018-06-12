Interpon Powder Coatings offers the first concise range of high performance corrosion protection coating systems for the Australasian powder coat finishing industry. Backed by their extensive global powder technology hub and a proven history of anti-corrosion protection solutions, Interpon Steelplex™ anti-corrosion warranty systems have been developed for a range of metal substrates to suit almost every environment.

Anti-Corrosion systems for outstanding durability and performance Ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction possible requires specialist services.

As specialists, Interpon Powder Coatings offer you:

Unique corrosion protection warranty offer for powder coating systems in Australasia;

Up to 10 years corrosion protection warranty on steel substrates (excluding architectural aluminium)

Environmentally friendly product range

Best in class national network of qualified and accredited applicators

A proven track record in providing warranties for steel applications

The most extensive choice of colours and finishes in the industry

Local sales & technical support

The integrity of the global AkzoNobel brand



Working in conjunction with their Steelplex™ Accredited Applicators, quality controlled to a best in class standard, combined with detailed and rigorous application guidelines, Interpon consistently achieves the best possible performance.

Corrosion protection warranties apply to steel substrates, cover the integrity of the products in relation to corrosion protection, colour and gloss retention, chalking, cracking and adhesion, and are offered by our Steelplex™ Accredited Applicators and come in three levels of corrosion protection warranties:

Interpon SteelplexTM Diamond 10 System offering up to 10 years corrosion protection and up to 15 years color and film integrity warranty

offering up to 10 years corrosion protection and up to 15 years color and film integrity warranty Interpon SteelplexTM Diamond 5 System offering up to 5 years corrosion protection and up to 15 years color and film integrity warranty depending on the environment conditions and the top coat selected

offering up to 5 years corrosion protection and up to 15 years color and film integrity warranty depending on the environment conditions and the top coat selected Interpon SteelplexTM Ruby System offering up to 3 years corrosion protection and up to 10 years color and film integrity warranty depending on the environment conditions



For Residential and General Trade applications where corrosion protection warranties are not required:

Interpon MetaplexTM System offers a cost effective finish solution to a range of appropriately prepared metal substrates (excluding architectural extrusions). Offering up to *10 years colour and film integrity warranty to a wide range of applications where colour fastness is required.



A brand of AkzoNobel, the world’s largest supplier of decorative and protective coatings, Interpon Powder Coatings is considered the world leader in powder coatings supplying numerous powder coat products for a wide range of uses in many industries.