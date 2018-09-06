Logo
Amel wall washer
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2018

Mondolux is an innovative lighting brand developed by Aglo Systems. Our promise is to continually improve our clients’ lighting experience.

Overview
Description

Mondolux is an innovative lighting brand developed by Aglo Systems. Our promise is to continually improve our clients’ lighting experience. Showcasing on-trend lighting products utilising the latest technology with a guaranteed quality that will impress. We deliver a multitude of technical information with downloadable resources and a product configurator that makes sourcing the perfect lighting solution simple.

Features & Benefits:

  • Amel Wall Washer comes in multiple power options: 11W, 17W, 25W, 32W
  • High system efficacy of up to 122lm/W
  • Non-conventional design with excellent wall washing optics

Contact
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

10 Plane Tree Avenue

1300 601 931
