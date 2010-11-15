Amber Plantation Shutters Sydney

Timber Plantation Shutters

One difficulty homeowner’s face in purchasing plantation shutters stems from the significantly different material, construction and price point options available. Over the last decade, many choices have become available from both domestic and overseas manufacturers, further driving the importance of consumer education and product knowledge.



Plantation shutters work magnificently on openings of almost any size or shape, including French and patio doors. They have the rare ability to recreate the way a room feels by sculpting light in a unique way. One of the most practical qualities shutters provide is in their ability to insulate against both summer heat and winter cold, without compromising views or privacy.



The origins of these classic window coverings actually date back to the 19th century, where they were used to protect plantation homes against the bitter cold winters and sweltering summers of the American Southeast.



Interior window shutters have always been one of the most universally popular window coverings available. Plantation Shutters Sydney not only maintain their value but also increase the value of a home by more than their cost. Their ability to regulate light as well as insulate, makes plantation shutters virtually unsurpassed.



Western Red Cedar Plantation Shutters

Most people simply prefer a high quality, natural wood shutter made from Western Red Cedar which contains natural preservatives that resist moisture, decay and insect damage.



