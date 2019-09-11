Larcore honeycomb panel
Last Updated on 11 Sep 2019
Larcore ® honeycomb panel is a new generation of advanced materials formed by aluminium honeycomb panel representing a perfect balance between weight, rigidity and fireproofing classification.
Overview
Produced through a unique worldwide continuous manufacturing process, Larcore ® honeycomb panel offer outstanding properties compared to traditional architectural materials.
Larcore ® is an aluminium honeycomb panel manufactured with an in-house technology unique in the world. This advanced material offers a wide range of finishes and amazing properties.
Features & Benefits:
- Lightness
- Resistant to compression
- High Rigidity
- Fire Classification, no combustibility and no toxic fumes
- Easy to assemble, reducing time and assembly costs
- Acoustic Insulation