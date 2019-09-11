Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
CSP Architectural
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Aerial exterior shot of honecomb panel cladding
Detailed facade shot with honeycomb panel
Detailed high rise exterior with honeycomb panel
Exterior building facade with honeycomb panel
Tip Top Rothelowman building exterior with honeycomb cladding
Tip Top Rothelowman building exterior with honeycomb panels
Tomark Group building exterior with aluminium honeycomb cladding
Tomark Group building exterior with aluminium honeycomb panels
Aerial exterior shot of honecomb panel cladding
Detailed facade shot with honeycomb panel
Detailed high rise exterior with honeycomb panel
Exterior building facade with honeycomb panel
Tip Top Rothelowman building exterior with honeycomb cladding
Tip Top Rothelowman building exterior with honeycomb panels
Tomark Group building exterior with aluminium honeycomb cladding
Tomark Group building exterior with aluminium honeycomb panels

Larcore honeycomb panel

Last Updated on 11 Sep 2019

Larcore ® honeycomb panel is a new generation of advanced materials formed by aluminium honeycomb panel representing a perfect balance between weight, rigidity and fireproofing classification.

Overview
Description

Larcore ® honeycomb panel is a new generation of advanced materials formed by aluminium honeycomb panel representing a perfect balance between weight, rigidity and fireproofing classification.

Produced through a unique worldwide continuous manufacturing process, Larcore ® honeycomb panel offer outstanding properties compared to traditional architectural materials.

Larcore ® is an aluminium honeycomb panel manufactured with an in-house technology unique in the world. This advanced material offers a wide range of finishes and amazing properties.

Features & Benefits:

  • Lightness
  • Resistant to compression
  • High Rigidity
  • Fire Classification, no combustibility and no toxic fumes
  • Easy to assemble, reducing time and assembly costs
  • Acoustic Insulation

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Larcore Colour Chart

2.22 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
larcore NON-COMBUSTIBLE

2.83 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDeer Park, VIC

1029 – 1035 Ballarat Road

03 9361 9999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap