VENTORA
Durable aluminium and timber doors
Internal doors made out of aluminium and timber
Outdoor aluminium and timber windows and doors
Architectural windows and doors made for bushfire prone areas

Aluminium and Timber Windows and Doors by Stegbar

Last Updated on 20 Feb 2013

Whether you are building or renovating – Stegbar’s range of Aluminium and Timber Windows and doors can offer the perfect product for your home or project.

Description
Stegbar has been manufacturing timber and aluminium windows, timber and aluminium doors, coloured glass panels and wardrobes for over sixty years, setting high standards for homeowners, renovators, architects and builders.

Windows and doors that are suitable for bushfire prone areas
The range includes windows and doors suitable for bushfire prone areas and meet Australian standards.

The architectural aluminium windows and doors contribute to you achieving a more energy efficient home, whilst their advanced glazing options provide acoustic qualities.

Stegbars produce quality timber windows and doors made from traditional Western Red Cedar, that is durable, naturally energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing to those home owners who prefer a more classic look.

Stegbars quality timber, aluminium and A.T. 2000 Series (timber inside, aluminium outside) are your perfect solution for your home. Also available are their premium Stegbar architectural windows and doors in timber or aluminium.

Window and door replacement and installation services are also available.
Stegbar Aluminium Windows & Doors

2.19 MB

Download
Stegbar Glass and Glazing solutions

1012.71 KB

Download
Stegbar Timber Windows and doors

3.60 MB

Download
Macquarie Park, NSW

VENTORA GROUP PTY LIMITED Level 3, 78 Waterloo Road, NSW

