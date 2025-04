Aluminium Window Shutters from Maxim Louvres

Aluminium window shutters

Powdercoated and anodised

20 year warranty

Tested for wind loading by Structure Testing Laboratory

These aluminium shutters are structurally adequate to withstand wind loads for AS1170.2 (1989) requirements

These window shutters are available in various control modes:

Sliding



Bi-Folding



Stacking



Fixed

All shutter system components are aluminium or UV stabilised PVC

All bolts, wheels and fixings are made from stainless steel

The Maxim Aluminium Shutter System has been designed to provide protection the sun and windy conditions, as well as provide privacy and security.

Aluminium shutters in a range of sizes