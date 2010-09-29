Logo
Aluminium Stair Nosings by Just Mats

Last Updated on 29 Sep 2010

Stair nosings for a range of flooring such as carpet, timber stone and more for reduced slips and accidents

Just Mats have a comprehensive range of anti slip stair nosings to suit carpet, vinyl, timber, steel, stone and concrete substrates for internal and external use. Preventing slips and falls 24/7 Just Mats’ safety stair tread nosings include vinyl insert treads, carborundum inserts and glow in the dark contrast finishes

Aluminium 20 um 6063-T5 aluminium alloy, sizes range from 50mm up to 120mm, supplied pre drilled, counter sunk and cut to length with stainless steel screws and anchors.

Aluminium Stair Nosings are easy to clean and are maintenance free
Other features include:

  • Protects stair edges
  • Reduces falls and enhances egress speed
  • These safety stair nosings provide an extra non slip surface
  • Enhances the orderly movement of people
  • Permanent installation
Completed Installations by Just Mats

  • Stadia - Sydney Cricket Ground, Canberra Stadium, Parramatta Stadium, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Sydney Entertainment Centre, Bluetongue Stadium
  • Educational - Canberra University, Australian National University, Sydney University, University of NSW, Fraser Primary School, Sydney Catholic College, Barker College, James Ruse School, Newington College, St Ives Prep School
  • Government - ACT Magistrates Court, Randwick Council, North Sydney Council, Richmond RAAF Base, Rail Corp, Stromlo Forest Park, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, Royal North Shore Hospital, Blacktown Hospital
Vinyl Nosings Architectural Specifications

77.99 KB

Download
Ecoglo Architectural Specifications

7.44 MB

Download
H3001 Handrail Strip

152.12 KB

Download
H5001 Handrail Strip

216.47 KB

Download
Aisle Markers

150.3 KB

Download
Seat Numbers

122.68 KB

Download
Egress & Emergency Signage

235.62 KB

Download
Emergency Exit Signs

91.54 KB

Download
Display AddressRiverstone, NSW

44 Edward Street

02 9627 5255
