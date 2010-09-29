Aluminium Stair Nosings by Just Mats

Aluminium Stair Nosings

are easy to clean and are maintenance free

Protects stair edges

Reduces falls and enhances egress speed

These safety stair nosings provide an extra non slip surface

Enhances the orderly movement of people

Permanent installation

Completed Installations by Just Mats

Stadia - Sydney Cricket Ground, Canberra Stadium, Parramatta Stadium, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Sydney Entertainment Centre, Bluetongue Stadium

Educational - Canberra University, Australian National University, Sydney University, University of NSW, Fraser Primary School, Sydney Catholic College, Barker College, James Ruse School, Newington College, St Ives Prep School

Government - ACT Magistrates Court, Randwick Council, North Sydney Council, Richmond RAAF Base, Rail Corp, Stromlo Forest Park, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, Royal North Shore Hospital, Blacktown Hospital

Just Mats have a comprehensive range of anti slip stair nosings to suit carpet, vinyl, timber, steel, stone and concrete substrates for internal and external use. Preventing slips and falls 24/7 Just Mats’ safety stair tread nosings include vinyl insert treads, carborundum inserts and glow in the dark contrast finishesAluminium 20 um 6063-T5 aluminium alloy, sizes range from 50mm up to 120mm, supplied pre drilled, counter sunk and cut to length with stainless steel screws and anchors.Other features include: