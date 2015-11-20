From Schletter Solar Mounting Systems comes the AluGrid Flat roof system. With quick and easy and a mostly tool-free assembly the AluGrid system is an economical solution, optimised for a number of components.

Components of the AluGrid system are interconnected using a Klick-system. Using the screwless clamps, modules are mounted and secured to the substructure.

The AluGrid system is made of approved aluminium and stainless steel to ensure an unlimited service life.

The features and benefits of the AluGrid system:

Module clamping for frame thicknesses of 30-51mm

Rubber underlay for surface protection

Cable routing along the continuous beam

Ballasting with concrete stones, gravel etc

Can withstand greater forces than 2.4 kN/m²

The AluGrid is available in the following designs:

AluGrid+

AluGrid100

AluGrid100+

AluGrid sees all methods of integration into existing lighting protection systems and can also be used as an arresting device.