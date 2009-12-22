The Altair® Powerlouvre™ System is an elegant and stylish automated window option for modern buildings. Designed for easy installation, the Powerlouvre has eliminated the need for specialised installers and is perfect for a range of design options.

The Powerlouvre Window is manufactured from non-corrosive materials and is available in Breezway’s Easyscreen and Innoscreen Window systems, or made to order. The system can be controlled by Apptivate Control Units or a third party BMS.

Features:

Operable with a touch sensitive wall switch allowing you full control

In-built temperature sensor and timer for automatic operation in anticipation of needs, not in response to them

Bluetooth control for further customisation and operation control

Single and dual channel models available to suit individual needs

Superior aesthetics with low voltage motors concealed within the frame and no unsightly control rods

Available in heights up to 2.7 metres for a range of residential or commercial design applications such as high out-of-reach locations or as floor-to-ceiling feature windows

Superior wind and water ratings to ensure maximum performance and long life durability.

Cyclic, salt spray, extreme temperature, humidity and electromagnetic compatibility testing has been completed.

When designing your building consider the way you operate your louvre windows within reach or up high. Operate Powerlouvre Windows up high more frequently and easily by removing the need for awkward map rods to operate manual handles.