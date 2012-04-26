Logo
Stronghold® System: Strong & Secure

Last Updated on 26 Apr 2012

Altair Louvres with the Stronghold System are a logical inclusion when extra strength and safety is required in commercial or residential buildings.

Overview
Description

Altair Louvres with the Stronghold System are a logical inclusion when extra strength and safety is required in commercial or residential buildings.

Perfect for creating additional space, year-round, Altair Louvre Windows with the Stronghold system have been specifically designed to retain aluminium or glass blades without obstructing your outside view. A comfortable, healthy living environment with increased safety.

Features:

  • Designed to withstand harsh weather, extend your outdoor time by simply adjusting louvres to shield from rain and cool winds
  • Privacy options when using the aluminium blades
  • Keep out external noise with the tight seal that comes with Altair Louvre Windows by Breezway
  • Exceeds the requirements of the AS2047 ‘Windows in Buildings’
  • Static load testing to AS1170 has also been conducted
  • Easily compatible with the Altair Powerlouvre Window, allowing you to control your windows by remote
Stronghold Flyer

1.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Building 4 31 Albatross Street

08 8947 3570
Display AddressCooparoo, QLD

Breezway 35 Cambridge St

07 3847 0500
Display AddressCurrajong, QLD

Unit 5 45 Keane Street

07 4775 6777
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Unit 1 18 Colin Jameson Drive

08 9458 4884
