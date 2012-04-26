Stronghold® System: Strong & Secure
Altair Louvres with the Stronghold System are a logical inclusion when extra strength and safety is required in commercial or residential buildings.
Overview
Perfect for creating additional space, year-round, Altair Louvre Windows with the Stronghold system have been specifically designed to retain aluminium or glass blades without obstructing your outside view. A comfortable, healthy living environment with increased safety.
Features:
- Designed to withstand harsh weather, extend your outdoor time by simply adjusting louvres to shield from rain and cool winds
- Privacy options when using the aluminium blades
- Keep out external noise with the tight seal that comes with Altair Louvre Windows by Breezway
- Exceeds the requirements of the AS2047 ‘Windows in Buildings’
- Static load testing to AS1170 has also been conducted
- Easily compatible with the Altair Powerlouvre Window, allowing you to control your windows by remote
