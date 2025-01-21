Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Breezway
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Breezeway Altair Louvre Windows Basketball View
Breezeway Altair Louvre Windows Bedroom Window 2
Breezeway Altair Louvre Windows Office View
Breezeway Altair Louvre Windows Basketball View
Breezeway Altair Louvre Windows Bedroom Window 2
Breezeway Altair Louvre Windows Office View

Altair® Louvre Window: High Performance Windows

Last Updated on 21 Jan 2025

If you are looking for a high performance, state-of-the-art louvre window you can’t go past the Breezway Altair® Louvre Window.

Overview
Description

If you are looking for a high performance, state-of-the-art louvre window you can’t go past the Breezway Altair® Louvre Window. Bring natural light and fresh air into your sustainable building design with Breezway Altair Louvre Windows. Fresh air is maximised through blades that open twice as wide as any other window type, reducing the need for air conditioning and the energy costs of your building.

When closed, Altair Louvre Windows seal tight to provide superior wind and water resistance.

Ideal for resorts, government buildings, social housing, schools, or any project where fresh air and natural temperature are essential.

  • Manufactured from corrosion resistant materials, ideal for coastal and tropical environments
  • Testing in accordance with AS2047 ‘Windows in Buildings’ and WERS energy rated to suit various climates
  • The widest choice of customisation with each window made to order
  • Improved security with optional integrated keylock, security bar systems or easily fitted screens

Energy-efficient Altair Louvre Windows

Maximise natural ventilation with louvre windows that work with nature, not against it. Altair Louvre Windows let you turn off the lights and air conditioning by making the most of design and nature. The windows open twice as wide as other window types, harnessing the wind regardless of the direction it is blowing.

Solar Control:

Altair Louvres are energy rated in accordance with WERS and come with a range of glazing options suited to the Australian climate.

Achieve low Solar Heat Gain when using glass blades, or use timber or aluminium blades to completely block out sunlight while still maximising ventilation.

Sealing:

Altair Louvres seal up to 50% tighter than the standard required for residential windows and rated for suitable use in cyclonic areas.

Insulation:

Low E coated single glazed Altair windows achieve good U-values that are often better than manly double glazed windows. For colder climates, louvre-fixed lite-louvre combination windows are an effective alternate to achieve good ventilation and low U-values.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Altair Louvres & Cyclone Yasi

3.27 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Altair® Energy Efficient

1.60 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Breezway Ideas Book

7.44 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Building 4 31 Albatross Street

08 8947 3570
Display AddressCooparoo, QLD

Breezway 35 Cambridge St

07 3847 0500
Display AddressCurrajong, QLD

Unit 5 45 Keane Street

07 4775 6777
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Unit 1 18 Colin Jameson Drive

08 9458 4884
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap