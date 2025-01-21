If you are looking for a high performance, state-of-the-art louvre window you can’t go past the Breezway Altair® Louvre Window. Bring natural light and fresh air into your sustainable building design with Breezway Altair Louvre Windows. Fresh air is maximised through blades that open twice as wide as any other window type, reducing the need for air conditioning and the energy costs of your building.

When closed, Altair Louvre Windows seal tight to provide superior wind and water resistance.

Ideal for resorts, government buildings, social housing, schools, or any project where fresh air and natural temperature are essential.

Manufactured from corrosion resistant materials, ideal for coastal and tropical environments

Testing in accordance with AS2047 ‘Windows in Buildings’ and WERS energy rated to suit various climates

The widest choice of customisation with each window made to order

Improved security with optional integrated keylock, security bar systems or easily fitted screens



Energy-efficient Altair Louvre Windows

Maximise natural ventilation with louvre windows that work with nature, not against it. Altair Louvre Windows let you turn off the lights and air conditioning by making the most of design and nature. The windows open twice as wide as other window types, harnessing the wind regardless of the direction it is blowing.

Solar Control:

Altair Louvres are energy rated in accordance with WERS and come with a range of glazing options suited to the Australian climate.

Achieve low Solar Heat Gain when using glass blades, or use timber or aluminium blades to completely block out sunlight while still maximising ventilation.

Sealing:

Altair Louvres seal up to 50% tighter than the standard required for residential windows and rated for suitable use in cyclonic areas.

Insulation:

Low E coated single glazed Altair windows achieve good U-values that are often better than manly double glazed windows. For colder climates, louvre-fixed lite-louvre combination windows are an effective alternate to achieve good ventilation and low U-values.