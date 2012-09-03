All Purpose Industrial Strength Liquid Rubber Adhesive Spray for Bonding, Sealing and Waterproofing
All- Purpose Spray Adhesive Membrane has been designed to bond and waterproof a wide range of surfaces. This rubber-based adhesive is suite for industrial, commercial applicat
Overview
Description
AP1 is a rubber-based, industrial strength pressure sensitive adhesive that can be used for a wide range of applications such as bonding and waterproofing. This highly weather, air and water- resistant product is useful for both indoor and outdoor projects that require long lasting bonding and sealing performance.
AP1 can be used to bond a range of surfaces such as plastic, plasterboard, concrete, brick, pavers, tiles, sandstone, metal, timber, glass, rubber, foam, insulation batts, polyester, polystyrene, textiles, synthetic grass, leather, cardboard and many more.
Excellent resistance to mildew and heat
- 500ml aerosol spray cans
- Economical
- Strong and fast adhesive
- Simple application required
- Non- clogging and adjustable nozzle
- Long lasting
- Large coverage area
- Water and air tight
- Flexible adhesive sealing
- Heat resistant and UV- stable
- High weather resistance