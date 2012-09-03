All Purpose Industrial Strength Liquid Rubber Adhesive Spray for Bonding, Sealing and Waterproofing

Excellent resistance to mildew and heat

500ml aerosol spray cans

Economical

Strong and fast adhesive

Simple application required

Non- clogging and adjustable nozzle

Long lasting

Large coverage area

Water and air tight

Flexible adhesive sealing

Heat resistant and UV- stable

High weather resistance

AP1 is a rubber-based, industrial strength pressure sensitive adhesive that can be used for a wide range of applications such as bonding and waterproofing. This highly weather, air and water- resistant product is useful for both indoor and outdoor projects that require long lasting bonding and sealing performance.AP1 can be used to bond a range of surfaces such as plastic, plasterboard, concrete, brick, pavers, tiles, sandstone, metal, timber, glass, rubber, foam, insulation batts, polyester, polystyrene, textiles, synthetic grass, leather, cardboard and many more.AP1 has a minimum shelf life of 12 months if stored in the recommended conditions.