Alimax Food Grade Rapid Rolls Doors from Automatic Doors

Superior hygiene and cleanliness with Alimax High Speed Automatic Doors

Entirely washable, water repelling composite material structure

Integrated with precision draining joint to prevent contaminating agent build up

Flexible with high shine finish that eliminates dust collection, visible drying spots and suitable for pressure washing

Highly compact yet exceptionally strong

Built-in motor with load bearing strength for space optimisation

Compact structure ensures minimised dirt exposure

Extremely secure with flexible curtains

Shockproof safety edges with specialised joints and fasteners for absolute security

Optical sensors with IP67 photocells for greater safety and reduced door damage

Features emergency reopening device for manual operation

Industrial strength resilience for continuous high performance

Unique 0.7mm thick polyester curtain

High performance motor offers up to 1,000,000 cycles

Simple and easy installation with lightweight composite material design

Motor is pre-assembled with easy programming using innovative control panel

Delivered with high quality joint assembly and fasteners

Plenty of features delivered as standard

Available in two versions- Standard and Top

Utilises INVERTERmotion technology for speed and acceleration control

Top version features safety edge self testing

Versatile high speed automatic doors with reliable food quality standard hygiene, Ditec Alimax Rapid Roll Doors accesses the latest fast door technology while still remaining safe.While highly developed for the food industry, the Alimax is also suitable for warehouses, supermarkets and car wash operations.Fast opening and closing at 1.5m/s for optimised workflows of people and equipment.Comprehensive accessories available including heavy polyester curtain, side protection column cover, transparent PVC window and FDA approved specialist white food grade curtains.