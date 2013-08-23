Alimax Food Grade Rapid Rolls Doors from Automatic Doors
Last Updated on 23 Aug 2013
Versatile with reliable food quality standard hygiene, Ditec Alimax Rapid Roll Doors accesses the latest fast door technology while still remaining safe.
Overview
Description
Versatile high speed automatic doors with reliable food quality standard hygiene, Ditec Alimax Rapid Roll Doors accesses the latest fast door technology while still remaining safe.
While highly developed for the food industry, the Alimax is also suitable for warehouses, supermarkets and car wash operations.
Fast opening and closing at 1.5m/s for optimised workflows of people and equipment.
Superior hygiene and cleanliness with Alimax High Speed Automatic Doors
- Entirely washable, water repelling composite material structure
- Integrated with precision draining joint to prevent contaminating agent build up
- Flexible with high shine finish that eliminates dust collection, visible drying spots and suitable for pressure washing
- Built-in motor with load bearing strength for space optimisation
- Compact structure ensures minimised dirt exposure
- Shockproof safety edges with specialised joints and fasteners for absolute security
- Optical sensors with IP67 photocells for greater safety and reduced door damage
- Features emergency reopening device for manual operation
- Unique 0.7mm thick polyester curtain
- High performance motor offers up to 1,000,000 cycles
- Motor is pre-assembled with easy programming using innovative control panel
- Delivered with high quality joint assembly and fasteners
- Available in two versions- Standard and Top
- Utilises INVERTERmotion technology for speed and acceleration control
- Top version features safety edge self testing