Alifrost®, aluminium framed Perspex®for both interior and exterior applications

AliFrost® is a range of aluminium-framed Perspex®, glass, alum composite and AliMesh® doors and panels that give a superior appearance without the design limitations, installation, weight, safety and colour restrictions of traditional cabinet doors.

With an exclusive range of European designed frames, combined with the latest decorative insert colours, AliFrost® offers a modern look at a cost effective price.

AliFrost® offers designer appeal, the confidence of a 10 year guarantee*, applicable on all genuine Perspex® grade inserts and has numerous practical advantages

RANGE: Alifrost® aluminium framed doors and panels are available in 10 designer frames with 30 genuine Perspex®, alum composite, glass and alimesh® inserts

Alifrost® aluminium framed doors and panels are available in 10 designer frames with 30 genuine Perspex®, alum composite, glass and alimesh® inserts HIGH GLOSS FINISH: When supplied with Perspex® arcylic inserts, alifrost® doors offer an ultra high (glass like) gloss appearance.

When supplied with Perspex® arcylic inserts, alifrost® doors offer an ultra high (glass like) gloss appearance. PRACTICAL: Alifrostv doors are easy to look after and will not chip like paint. When supplied with a Perspex® Frost insert, alifrost® doors have a unique 'anti fingermark' finish which reduces the need for cleaning.

Alifrostv doors are easy to look after and will not chip like paint. When supplied with a Perspex® Frost insert, alifrost® doors have a unique 'anti fingermark' finish which reduces the need for cleaning. HYGIENIC: When inserted with Perspex® & 3D gloss acrylic, Alifrost® doors are ultra hygienic making them ideal for food preparation areas like kitchens.

When inserted with Perspex® & 3D gloss acrylic, Alifrost® doors are ultra hygienic making them ideal for food preparation areas like kitchens. SAFETY: AliFrost® doors with Perspex® inserts offer superior impact resistance over glass and will not shatter into potentially harmful sharp particles.

AliFrost® doors with Perspex® inserts offer superior impact resistance over glass and will not shatter into potentially harmful sharp particles. LONGEVITY: Alifrost® doors with Perspex® inserts are half the weight of glass doors, making them much easier to use. Their light weight puts less stress on hardware components and makes larger doors practical.

Alifrost® doors with Perspex® inserts are half the weight of glass doors, making them much easier to use. Their light weight puts less stress on hardware components and makes larger doors practical. QUALITY: Alifrost® doors are made to strict quality standards. A 10 year guarantee* is also applicable on all genuine Perspex® grade inserts.

Alifrost® doors are made to strict quality standards. A 10 year guarantee* is also applicable on all genuine Perspex® grade inserts. RECYCLABLE: Alifrost® cares for the environment. In all parts of its’ operations, alifrost® takes its’ responsibility to the environment very seriously. The two main components of an alifrost® door, aluminium and Perspex®, are both fully recyclable.

From kitchens to alfresco areas and everything in between, alifrost® framed doors & panels are as versatile as they are beautiful.

Some typical applications for alifrost®: