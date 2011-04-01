Alarm Monitoring Systems for Home Security by ADT Security
Security alarm monitoring systems for domestic applications from ADT Security.
Overview
Description
ADT Security provides security alarm systems for protection against disturbance in your home. The alarm system is attached to your telephone line or a wireless network, which is used to send signals to the ADT monitoring centre. Operators can see which type of alarm is coming through and take appropriate action by calling key holders, a patrol response or police.
ADT Security is the world’s largest and most experienced monitoring service provider operating 24 hours and day, 365 days a year. ADT’s security monitoring systems provide the ideal solution to your domestic security monitoring requirements.
Monitor and respond to a variety of situations including fire alarms and break and entry
- Monitoring centre has fully trained monitoring staff waiting for your signal
- ADT use industry leading signalling equipment for optimal security and communication
- All information is recorded in a secure wireless data network
- ADT also alerts nominated contacts such as family, friends and neighbours to assist
- 24 response is guaranteed and the option of an ambulance service is available
- ADT currently monitor 250,000 alarms throughout Australia and New Zealand
