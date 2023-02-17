Airocle 4 Series low profile roof ventilator

The Airocle 4 Series Roof Ventilation System is the ultimate solution for removing high heat loads in various industries, including manufacturing and community spaces. Its low-profile design, high coefficient of discharge, and low energy consumption make it an outstanding performer. The system utilises advanced technology that effectively aids in removing airborne contaminants such as dust, fumes, and gases, which are particularly challenging in industrial settings and the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

This system has an impressive weather-tight performance rating and is suitable for category D cyclonic regions, exceeding international weather-tightness standards by 99.9% at air speeds of up to 18m/s.

Customisation is key, and the Airocle 4 Series offers a range of add-on features to suit your project needs. Acoustic treatment options are available to reduce sound without compromising performance quality. Add a range of mesh to combat birds, bugs and bushfires while keeping a free open area above 60%. Select from a range of material types, colours and sizes to meet the design looks of your build, while also exceeding required national building standards.

The Airocle 4 series has been rigorously tested and has proven to meet a variety of performance standards, including: