C80 CUBE Ozone Generator from Oxyzone
Air Purification Generators and Odour Control Generators from Oxyzone

Last Updated on 18 Apr 2012

Oxyzone provide the C80h CUBE, the most innovative and versatile ozone generator on the market.

Overview
Description
Air purification and odour elimation
The Oxyzone CUBE is supplied ready to use with a 24v power pack. It can be fitted to any 24hr or 7 day timer allowing complete control of operating hours when in the Cycle mode. Other benefits include:
  • Stylish designed cube-shaped cabinet
  • Quick and easy to operate
  • Countdown timer with up to 5 hrs of automatic operation
  • On/Off sequence timer for the control of background ozone levels in reception areas, toilet areas or anywhere that needs a low level continuous ozone treatment
  • Electronic adjustment of ozone output on a 10 step bar display
Ozone generators for commercial and residential applications
  • Motel Rooms and Cabins - Remove unpleasant odours and sanitise the area
  • Reception Areas - Remove unpleasant product odours
  • Toilets and Dressing Rooms - Remove unpleasant body and urine odours
  • Residential Homes - Remove pet and cigarette odours, retard mildew in cellars
  • Mobile Homes and Boats - Run directly off 24v or a solar panel to freshen your mobile home
All Oxyzone products are designed and manufactured in Australia, with service personnel and spare parts also in Australia.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Oxyzone C80 CUBE Brochure

412.96 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouthaindale, NSW

Unit 4, 5 Ketch Close ,

02 4341 5858
