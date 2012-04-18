Air Purification Generators and Odour Control Generators from Oxyzone

Air purification and odour elimation



Stylish designed cube-shaped cabinet

Quick and easy to operate

Countdown timer with up to 5 hrs of automatic operation

On/Off sequence timer for the control of background ozone levels in reception areas, toilet areas or anywhere that needs a low level continuous ozone treatment

Electronic adjustment of ozone output on a 10 step bar display

Ozone generators for commercial and residential applications



Motel Rooms and Cabins - Remove unpleasant odours and sanitise the area

Reception Areas - Remove unpleasant product odours

Toilets and Dressing Rooms - Remove unpleasant body and urine odours

Residential Homes - Remove pet and cigarette odours, retard mildew in cellars

Mobile Homes and Boats - Run directly off 24v or a solar panel to freshen your mobile home

Oxyzone provide the C80h CUBE, the most innovative and versatile ozone generator on the market.The Oxyzone CUBE is supplied ready to use with a 24v power pack. It can be fitted to any 24hr or 7 day timer allowing complete control of operating hours when in the Cycle mode. Other benefits include:All Oxyzone products are designed and manufactured in Australia, with service personnel and spare parts also in Australia.