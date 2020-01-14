Affordable outdoor auto-awnings

Outdoor blinds and awnings come in a variety of materials, styles and colours to suit different residential or commercial exteriors. Out of all the exterior blinds and window awnings available on the market, automatic awnings, also known as auto awnings, are one of the most popular systems in Australia.

Automatic awnings are a style of awning that are perfect for ground floor or balcony windows. During installation, the awning is fixed on to the exterior face of your windows to provide maximum protection from the elements. The fabric creates another layer of shade over your windows, which reflects the sun and prevents heat from entering the room. This not only protects furniture from harsh UV light, but it also helps to regulate the indoor temperature during warmer months.

If you’re interested in motorised awnings, you’ll be pleased to know that our auto awnings can be motorised for your convenience, along with the other outdoor awnings and blinds available at Half Price Blinds online: