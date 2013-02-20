Affordable Synergy Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend

Adding impressive flair and appeal to not only your decor but also the view, Synergy Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend premium design ensure that perfect balance for a comfortable home. Practical aluminium designs offer affordable and stylish accents to your home, opening up spaces with natural light and the outdoor breeze.

Affordable aluminium windows and doors to compliment any home

Constructed from hard wearing aluminium for long lasting reliable results

Effortless integration with simple installation process

Quality assured with Australian Window Performance label certification

Intelligently designed for improved energy efficiency and cost saving properties

Enhanced with intense locks and solid frame work for trusted security

Easy to clean and maintain for low fuss solutions around the home

Xtreme® BAL-40 Bushfire protection is available on parts of the range

Comprehensive models and options to ensure the perfect finish to suit you

Window designs are available in awning, casement, bay, sliding, double hung and custom for circles, arches and rakes

High quality Doors are available in hinged, sliding, alfresco sliding stacker and corner stacker

Distinct deluxe options including bar layout, bifold doors, bifold windows, custom windows and louvres

Delivering the highest quality Aluminium Windows and Doors, Trend high performance designs are back with a 7 year guarantee from faulty workmanship and material.