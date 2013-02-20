Logo
Affordable Synergy Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend
Last Updated on 20 Feb 2013

Practical Window and Doors made from durable aluminium offers contemporary finishes to your home from modern Trend designs.

Overview
Description

Adding impressive flair and appeal to not only your decor but also the view, Synergy Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend premium design ensure that perfect balance for a comfortable home. Practical aluminium designs offer affordable and stylish accents to your home, opening up spaces with natural light and the outdoor breeze.

Affordable aluminium windows and doors to compliment any home

  • Constructed from hard wearing aluminium for long lasting reliable results
  • Effortless integration with simple installation process
  • Quality assured with Australian Window Performance label certification
  • Intelligently designed for improved energy efficiency and cost saving properties
  • Enhanced with intense locks and solid frame work for trusted security
  • Easy to clean and maintain for low fuss solutions around the home
  • Xtreme® BAL-40 Bushfire protection is available on parts of the range

Comprehensive models and options to ensure the perfect finish to suit you

  • Window designs are available in awning, casement, bay, sliding, double hung and custom for circles, arches and rakes
  • High quality Doors are available in hinged, sliding, alfresco sliding stacker and corner stacker
  • Distinct deluxe options including bar layout, bifold doors, bifold windows, custom windows and louvres

Delivering the highest quality Aluminium Windows and Doors, Trend high performance designs are back with a 7 year guarantee from faulty workmanship and material.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
