Dulux® AcraTex® AcraShield® Aluminium and AcraShield Miox is flexible to your project needs and designed for long-term durability and colour consistency. Both finishes can be applied as a protective topcoat over Dulux® AcraTex® texture coatings, and are compatible with a wide variety of substrates including masonry and concrete.

Special interlocked pigment technology means AcraShield Aluminium and Miox provides reduced moisture permeability, improved resistance to degradation by UV light, and greater colour consistency over large areas.

AcraShield Aluminium and Miox also offers all the advanced protection benefits of AcraShield Advance:

Features & Benefits:

Weather resistant

Elastomeric crack bridging

Anti-carbonation protection

Reduces mould and dirt pick up



It all begins with the facade

Add dynamism and depth to your project facade with Dulux® AcraTex® AcraShield® Metallic acrylic coatings. Designed to make your projects shine, these innovative metal facade finishes harness the sun to shift and change with the light. Achieve the glossy shimmer of aluminium, or opt for a deep metallic shine with a luxurious matte finish.