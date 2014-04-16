Advanced Lighting Technology Floor, Area, Sports and Street Lighting Solutions
Last Updated on 16 Apr 2014
Advanced Lighting Technologies designs, manufactures and markets Metal Halide lamps, HID and LED luminaires, HID components.
Overview
Description
The Challenger 1 luminaire when combined with the Venture lamp provides a complete lighting solution.
Advanced Lighting sporting and large area lighting solutions
- IP66, Double asymmetric distribution Flat glass floodlight range specially designed for side lighting of sports areas and large area lighting applications
- Excellent light control; reduced light overspill, upward light and glare
- Narrow, Medium, Wide Beam angle
- 2KW cut-out ignitor
- High Pressure die cast aluminium housing, zinc chromate substrate, finished in RAL7035 light gray polyester powder coating for optimum protection against harsh conditions
- Toughened glass within aluminium frame
- Double asymmetric reflector system of high purity, polished and anodised aluminium. Incorporating an internal baffle to improve efficiency and reduce glare
- Galvanised steel stirrup, with additional locking screws
- Sealed to IP66; with silicone rubber gasketing
- Electrical connection box (IP66) housing ignitor, located on the side of the stirrup, fitted with 2 x GORE™ membrane breathers
- Simple aiming using a separate aiming device for accurate results
- Breather management system regulates air flow through the cable hose and in/out through IP67GORE™ membrane
- Venture® Metal Halide Lamp 2KW included
Play and train at night under the crisp, white daylight provided by the Venture 2000W metal halide lamp delivering high performance illumination.