Advanced Lighting Technology Floor, Area, Sports and Street Lighting Solutions

The Challenger 1 luminaire when combined with the Venture lamp provides a complete lighting solution.

Advanced Lighting sporting and large area lighting solutions

IP66, Double asymmetric distribution Flat glass floodlight range specially designed for side lighting of sports areas and large area lighting applications

Excellent light control; reduced light overspill, upward light and glare

Narrow, Medium, Wide Beam angle

2KW cut-out ignitor

High Pressure die cast aluminium housing, zinc chromate substrate, finished in RAL7035 light gray polyester powder coating for optimum protection against harsh conditions

Toughened glass within aluminium frame

Double asymmetric reflector system of high purity, polished and anodised aluminium. Incorporating an internal baffle to improve efficiency and reduce glare

Galvanised steel stirrup, with additional locking screws

Sealed to IP66; with silicone rubber gasketing

Electrical connection box (IP66) housing ignitor, located on the side of the stirrup, fitted with 2 x GORE™ membrane breathers

Simple aiming using a separate aiming device for accurate results

Breather management system regulates air flow through the cable hose and in/out through IP67GORE™ membrane

Venture® Metal Halide Lamp 2KW included

Play and train at night under the crisp, white daylight provided by the Venture 2000W metal halide lamp delivering high performance illumination.