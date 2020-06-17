Adjustable office desk: Phoenix by Henrik Pedersen

This elegant adjustable-desk gives the health benefits of a sit-stand solution, with clever storage additions. The desk includes a sculptural leg design, for aesthetic value and differentiation from generic designs on the market. The height adjustable desk is electric- powered button that makes the transition from seated to standing look seamless. Its actuator includes an automatic emergency stop, which activates when an obstruction is encountered. Phoenix is available in two size options.

Sustainable modesty panel

Phoenix can be ordered with a felt modesty panel. The panel can be mounted above or below the tabletop. The felt is made from polyester fibres with zero chemical binders. Fifty per cent of the fibres come from recycled materials like plastic bottles.

Clever details

The design includes a metal cantilevered storage compartment, perfect for stationary, books, notepads, etc. Morten incorporated a handy hook for blazers or bags. To maintain the design’s elegant looks, Phoenix features flush-mounted cable outputs, which lead to a below--mounted cable management compartment. The highly durable tabletop is available in two timeless colours.

Features:

Dimensions: L160xW80cm, L180xW80cm. Height adjustable range: 66-131cm.

Colours: Black linoleum, White laminate



Henrik Pedersen is an experienced designer behind many of BoConcept’s designs, which include but are not limited to a range of armchairs, tables, sofas and lamps. His designs offer a warm minimalism; a luxury that calls and speaks volumes on its own. Behind each design there is a blend of comfort, natural curves, clean lines and honest materials – honesty being one of his mantras. Always with the user in focus, Henrik sacrifices his own predispositions and puts all his energy into optimizing feelings, trends, craftsmanship and functionality in a way that puts the user in focus.