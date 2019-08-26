Washbasin brackets are designed to help the user to adjust the height of the wash basin in order to address different needs.

Available in different lengths of 60cm, 90cm, and 100cm to accommodate any wash basin, with a choice of anodized or stainless-steel finish. The washbasin bracket can be completed with a range of accessories directly attached on the bracket (page 47 of 2019 healthcare catalogue).

It can be height and sideways adjusted manually, and does not require any tools, which is a distinct advantage for caregivers.

Ergonomic wash basins in white solid surface, designed to be fixed on the adjustable bracket, with integrated handle on the front, is the ideal solution for addressing the needs of wheelchair users.

The solid surface material inhibits the growth of germs and bacteria; it is stain resistant and extremely easy to clean.

Washbasins available in 60cm and 90cm, also 100cm Left and Right angular washbasins.

Profilo Smart offer a range of Accessories – Shelf, Towel Holder, Baskets, that can be added or removed on the track with the flexibility to be located based on needs of the user.