Adjustable Garage Shelving by Garageworks

Freedom Rail® Storage Solutions

Freedom Rail® is a fully adjustable, flexible, and expandable garage shelving system that withstands use and abuse over time.

Each component can be moved and switched around. The entire system can be expanded by adding more components at anytime.

The system easily installs with the patented Hanging Rail. The Hanging Rail is the foundation of the system and is the only item that is requires fixing to your wall.

To install, simply ensure the Hanging Rails are horizontally level at the desired height and then hang the vertical Hanging Uprights from the Hanging Rails.

Freedom Rail® Garage Shelving Features and Benefits

The FreedomRail® adjustable garage shelving system offers:

Complete Shelving Systems

FreedomRail® is the only system that takes care of all your storage needs in the garage. That's why Garageworks® call it a complete solution.

You won't find another system with the combination of tough garage shelving and a wide array of thoughtfully-designed accessories.

Versatile Shelves

FreedomRail® is a truly adjustable component making it the most versatile garage shelving system available.

Move shelves up, down, left or right. Hang 10 or 20 Activity Organisers on the grid and rearrange them whenever your needs change. You can do - and undo - anything.

Strong Shelving Design

FreedomRail® has been quality engineered to withstand real-world, daily use. Thanks to the superior hardware and heavy gauge steel, your system will hold everything you need to store, even your heaviest tools.

Freedom Rail Shelves can hold up to 148kgs per lineal metre

FreedomRail® garage shelves are coated in a maintenance-free epoxy that stands up to the heaviest, daily use.

The FreedomRail® adjustable garage shelving system offers rugged, flexible garage storage solutions to your garage space. The unique design of this durable garage shelving system allows you to configure and reconfigure your garage shelving based on your storage needs.Completely transform and organize your garage wall with FreedomRail® Garage shelving.Brings everything off the floor, for easy cleaning and a clutter-free look.