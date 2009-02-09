Adhesives - Tapes, Glues and Abrasives Adept Industrial Solutions

Die Cutting and Converting

Labour is reduced by having chosen products converted for specific use

Once a product is converted it is completely suited to that application resulting in immediate savings in reduction of material waste in production and time taken to apply to finished goods.

Adhesive Tapes

Aerospace Tapes, Aluminium Foil Tapes

Cloth Tapes, Custom Printed Tapes and Labels

Double Sided Tapes, Filament and Strapping Tapes

Reflective Tapes, Gaffer Tapes, Masking Tapes

Packaging Tapes and Strapping Tapes

Paper Tapes, Protection Tapes, PVC Tapes

Warning Tapes, Safety Tapes

Single and Double Sided Foam Tapes

Transfer Tapes, Electrical Tapes

Very High Bond Tapes, Stationery and Printed Tapes

Glazing Tapes, Adhesive Transfer Tapes, Paper Tapes, Hazard Tapes

VHB Tapes

Construction Tapes

Polyester Tapes

Clear Packaging Tapes

Industrial Tapes

Teflon Tapes

Velcro Tapes

Acrylic Tapes

Polyethylene Tapes

Sealing Tapes

Vibac Tapes

Box Sealing Tapes

Magnetic Tapes

3M Vikuiti Film, 3M Scotch Tape, Scotch Double Sided Tape, 3M Scotchguard

Protection Film

PPC Foamseal Adhesives Tapes

PVC Foam Tapes

Neoprene Foam Tapes

PE Foam Tapes

EPDM Foam Tapes

Willseal Impregnated Pre-compressed Sealant Tapes

Air Conditioning and Insulation Tapes

Dead Soft Aluminium Foil Tapes

Reinforced Foil Tapes

Speciality Tapes and Adhesives Applications





Hot Dots: Glue Dots on a Roll

Safety Products

Respirators/disposable respirators

Hearing Protection

Spill Control

Static Monitoring

3M safety walk

safety glasses and goggles

Die Cutting and Converting allows clients to reduce waste. Other benefits include:Tapes and Adhesives from Adept Industrial Solutions can be used for Sealing, Gasketing, Insulation, Mounting, Bonding, Glazing, Protection, Cushioning, Sound Absorption and Anti Vibration.These tapes and adhesives are also suitable for the Automotive, Building and Construction, Sheet Metal, Windows, HVAC and White Goods industries.Hot Dots are dots of removable and permanent adhesive packaged in handy dispenser boxes for easy application. The cost effective alternative to hot melt adhesive and slow drying glues eliminates the risk of burns, slow drying liquids and expensive dispensing equipment.Secures items together through shrink wrapping, skin or blister packing and holds parts in place during assembly operations. Hot Dots are available in a variety of sizes and adhesive strengths ensuring their useabilty with a multitude of applications.Adept Industrial Solutions also supplies a wide range of safety equipment including:

Abrasive Systems

3M Scotch-Brite Hand Pads

3M Scotch-Brite Clean & Strip Discs

3M Roloc Systems

3M Scotch-Brite light Grinding & Blending Discs

3M Cubitron II

3M Scotch-Brite Surface and Conditioning Discs

3M Thin Cut Off Wheel

Adept Industrial Solutions are specialists in converting products to suit your manufacturing requirements and offer an extensive range of Adhesives and Safety Products.