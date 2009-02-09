Adhesives - Tapes, Glues and Abrasives Adept Industrial Solutions
Last Updated on 09 Feb 2009
Adhesive Tapes with glues, abrasives, tapes and respirators are perfect for cutting and converting products.
Overview
Description
Adept Industrial Solutions offer a huge range of Adhesives and Safety Products from 3M, Husky and Stylus International Tapes.
Die Cutting and Converting
Die Cutting and Converting allows clients to reduce waste. Other benefits include:
Tapes and Adhesives from Adept Industrial Solutions can be used for Sealing, Gasketing, Insulation, Mounting, Bonding, Glazing, Protection, Cushioning, Sound Absorption and Anti Vibration.
These tapes and adhesives are also suitable for the Automotive, Building and Construction, Sheet Metal, Windows, HVAC and White Goods industries.
Hot Dots: Glue Dots on a Roll
Hot Dots are dots of removable and permanent adhesive packaged in handy dispenser boxes for easy application. The cost effective alternative to hot melt adhesive and slow drying glues eliminates the risk of burns, slow drying liquids and expensive dispensing equipment.
Secures items together through shrink wrapping, skin or blister packing and holds parts in place during assembly operations. Hot Dots are available in a variety of sizes and adhesive strengths ensuring their useabilty with a multitude of applications.
Safety Products
Adept Industrial Solutions also supplies a wide range of safety equipment including:
- Labour is reduced by having chosen products converted for specific use
- Once a product is converted it is completely suited to that application resulting in immediate savings in reduction of material waste in production and time taken to apply to finished goods.
- Aerospace Tapes, Aluminium Foil Tapes
- Cloth Tapes, Custom Printed Tapes and Labels
- Double Sided Tapes, Filament and Strapping Tapes
- Reflective Tapes, Gaffer Tapes, Masking Tapes
- Packaging Tapes and Strapping Tapes
- Paper Tapes, Protection Tapes, PVC Tapes
- Warning Tapes, Safety Tapes
- Single and Double Sided Foam Tapes
- Transfer Tapes, Electrical Tapes
- Very High Bond Tapes, Stationery and Printed Tapes
- Glazing Tapes, Adhesive Transfer Tapes, Paper Tapes, Hazard Tapes
- VHB Tapes
- Construction Tapes
- Polyester Tapes
- Clear Packaging Tapes
- Industrial Tapes
- Teflon Tapes
- Velcro Tapes
- Acrylic Tapes
- Polyethylene Tapes
- Sealing Tapes
- Vibac Tapes
- Box Sealing Tapes
- Magnetic Tapes
- 3M Vikuiti Film, 3M Scotch Tape, Scotch Double Sided Tape, 3M Scotchguard
- Protection Film
- PVC Foam Tapes
- Neoprene Foam Tapes
- PE Foam Tapes
- EPDM Foam Tapes
- Willseal Impregnated Pre-compressed Sealant Tapes
- Air Conditioning and Insulation Tapes
- Dead Soft Aluminium Foil Tapes
- Reinforced Foil Tapes
- Respirators/disposable respirators
- Hearing Protection
- Spill Control
- Static Monitoring
- 3M safety walk
- safety glasses and goggles
Abrasive Systems
- 3M Scotch-Brite Hand Pads
- 3M Scotch-Brite Clean & Strip Discs
- 3M Roloc Systems
- 3M Scotch-Brite light Grinding & Blending Discs
- 3M Cubitron II
- 3M Scotch-Brite Surface and Conditioning Discs
- 3M Thin Cut Off Wheel
Adept Industrial Solutions are specialists in converting products to suit your manufacturing requirements and offer an extensive range of Adhesives and Safety Products.